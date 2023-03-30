All 13 Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online after Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

There are currently 13 Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online as of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. This patch didn't introduce any new missions. However, not every player is familiar with these jobs, which is why some people may wish to see a whole list of them. You can see at least three on your Clubhouse board at any given time. This article will provide brief summaries of each Clubhouse Contract. For example, some missions require groups of at least two people to do them, whereas many are available to solo enthusiasts.

The payout for each job will vary, although players have the ability to choose which one they want to do on the board.

List of all 13 Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online (as of the Los Santos Drug Wars update)

1) By the Pound

There are two variations of this Clubhouse Contract. One involves the Aztecas, and the other features the Ballas. Malc will notify players which one they're going to do. Regardless of which one is selected, one must obtain some product and then deliver it to a drop-off point.

The main difference here is that the Azteca variation involves the player having to lose a Wanted Level. Otherwise, it's a similar premise between the two versions of By the Pound.

2) Cracked

Cracked features three variations that all involve the same basic premise. Essentially, GTA Online players will go to a location, open a safe, collect cash, and then deliver that money to a drop-off point. The three areas you could get are:

Lost MC Clubhouse

Pacific Allied Shipyard

Stab City

There is a cracking minigame associated with the safe.

3) Fragile Goods

Fragile Goods is a very straightforward Clubhouse Contract in GTA Online. Players just need to destroy some vans. However, the big issue with this mission is that there must be at least two people in the job. It is not possible to do Fragile Goods solo.

Malc will call players and let them know that they are done once they destroy all of the Lost MC vans.

4) Guns for Hire

Guns for Hire is yet another Clubhouse Contract in GTA Online, where there must be at least two players in the job. This mission has three variations, all of which involve going to some vehicle, delivering it to a location, and defending allies.

Players will need to defend their allies for five minutes.

5) Gunrunning

Thankfully, Gunrunning is another standard mission that can be done solo. Players will just need to go to a weapon deal, steal some weapons, and deliver them to a drop-off point. It's a standard Grand Theft Auto-esque job. There are a few gang and location variations for Gunrunning, but the core concept of what players need to do will always be the same.

6) Jailbreak

Jailbreak involves GTA Online enthusiasts stealing a Prison Bus and letting some prisoners escape. Gamers will get a three-star Wanted Level for hijacking this vehicle, but this Clubhouse Contract is otherwise simple to complete. Do note that the Wanted Level cannot be evaded for the purpose of this mission.

The ending involves the prisoners getting in some helicopters, which would spawn in various locations.

7) Nine-Tenths of the Law

Nine Tenths of the Law is another Clubhouse Contract where there must be at least two players. Regardless of the variation that is given to the host, gamers must steal a motorcycle from some location and deliver it to a specific destination.

Technically speaking, GTA Online players must steal two bikes, which is why there need to be at least two people on the job.

8) Outrider

Outrider is another Clubhouse Contract where there must be at least two players to do it. The actual content of the job is pretty easy: pick up some clients on a motorcycle and deliver them to their destination. Some foes will attack the protagonists on the way. Otherwise, the mission is as simple as it sounds.

9) P.O.W.

P.O.W. has three variations, all of which follow the same general premise. GTA Online players will essentially need to go to a location, find a way to get inside, obtain a client, and then get that client to a safehouse. Make sure that person doesn't die since it's an easy mission failure.

10) Torched

Torched is a simple Clubhouse Contract where a GTA Online player goes to a location to burn some munitions. One can use either flammable or explosive weapons they have to destroy the targets, although enemies will try to thwart the protagonist from doing so.

11) Weapon of Choice

Weapon of Choice is the final Clubhouse Contract where there must be at least two GTA Online players present. This mission involves players going to a location to eliminate a target with a specific weapon. In a way, it's kind of similar to Payphone Hits' bonus pay for their assassinations.

Make sure to use the right weapon to complete this job.

12) Hit the Roof

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update introduced the next two Clubhouse Contracts. Apart from paying better than the previous missions, these jobs are all available for solo players. Hit the Roof involves the protagonist going to a location, searching for a way to open some containers, and then leaving the area with that Oppressor.

It is possible to either use a Cargobob to lift the container out or get some keys and fly the Oppressor to its destination.

13) Life and Deathbikes

The final Clubhouse Contract to briefly discuss in GTA Online is Life and Deathbikes. The goal here is to go to a location and steal a Deathbike. Players can either sell the motorcycle or keep driving it around for fun. Selling it will award more money, so using that option is advised.

That's every Clubhouse Contract in GTA Online as of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Future patches could always introduce new jobs, but there is no guarantee that such changes could occur. Until then, GTA Online players should take advantage of the Clubhouse Contracts currently available to them, especially on event weeks.

Remember, you can pick which job you want to do. If you see something that requires two players, ignore it and select a different mission.

Poll : Do you have any friends that regularly join your Motorcycle Clubs? Yes No 0 votes