5 of the best 2-seater cars in GTA Online that you must buy (2024)

Some of the best and most popular cars in GTA Online are all 2-seaters for various reasons. Players usually purchase the fastest cars available, which are usually in the Sports or Supers category and are almost always two-door vehicles. Two-door cars also make more sense to most players because they play either solo or with friends who drive their own vehicles.

Here are some of the best 2-seater cars in GTA Online that everyone should have in their garage in 2024. The game has two-door cars across almost all categories, which allows for a large and diverse selection of vehicles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best two-door cars you can get in GTA Online right now

1) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Introduced in The Chop Shop DLC, the Turismo Omaggio in GTA Online is the fastest car in terms of lap time, as long as HSW vehicles and rocket boosters aren't brought into the equation. Its design is heavily inspired by the Ferrari F8 Tributo, and it has a top speed of 122.5 mph (as measured by Broughy1322).

The vehicle isn't that fast on straight tracks, but it makes up for this with incredibly responsive handling. This, in turn, allows it to take any corner at full speed without braking. You can buy the Turismo Omaggio from Legendary Motorsport for $2,845,000.

2) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Weaponized Ignus, as the name implies, is a unique weaponized variant of the Ignus, which is already a pretty good vehicle. This special variant, which is exclusive to GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, has a minigun turret on the roof. It can also be equipped with a Missile Lock-on Jammer, an Imani Tech upgrade.

It's exceptionally fast and agile, and when upgraded with a Hao's Special Works (HSW) modification, its top speed reaches 146.25 mph. The Weaponized Ignus carries a hefty $4,500,000 price tag at Warstock Cache & Carry.

3) Vapid Dominator GT

The Dominator GT is a two-door muscle car in GTA Online based on the 2018–2023 Ford Mustang Convertible (S550). The car is too good to pass up at $2,195,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and most players will find it quite appealing due to its stunning design.

It's also the fastest muscle car in terms of lap times, without considering HSW vehicles like the Vigero ZX Convertible in GTA Online. The Dominator GT was added only recently, in The Chop Shop DLC.

4) Grotti Cheetah Classic

The Cheetah Classic is GTA Online's version of the iconic Ferrari Testarossa. Veteran Grand Theft Auto players would easily recognize it as the regular Cheetah from GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories, which is also why Rockstar included it in the Sports Classics category.

It's a fast car with good handling, although it can get a bit twitchy when turning at high speeds. You can get the Cheetah Classic from Legendary Motorsport for just $865,000, which is quite a bargain for such an exquisite retro vehicle.

5) Karin Sultan RS Classic

The Sultan RS Classic is an upgraded variant of the Sultan Classic introduced in the Los Santos Tuners DLC. As a tuner car, it handles exceptionally well, making it quite fast around corners despite only having a top speed of 117.5 mph. In terms of design, it's a mix between the 1st-gen Subaru Impreza WRX and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III.

The RS Classic variant has two doors as opposed to the Classic variant, which has four, and it also comes with a widebody kit. This upgraded variant also performs better in almost every aspect. The Sultan RS Classic costs $1,789,000 at Southern SA Super Autos but comes with a $1,341,750 trade price.

