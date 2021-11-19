5 terrific GTA 5 story mode mods worth checking out

GTA 5 has one of the most extensive modding scenes for a single-player video game, meaning there are hundreds of worthwhile mods to download.

The single-player campaign of GTA 5 is already full of hundreds of hours' worth of content. However, that isn't enough for players in the longer run (or if the story mode content doesn't interest them).

If that's the case, using any of the numerous mods can greatly expand one's enjoyment with GTA 5.

5 of the best GTA 5 mods for story mode that fans should try

1) Simple Zombies

Some gamers go crazy about facing hordes of zombies, but GTA 5 doesn't natively support that. Fortunately for them, Simple Zombies is a tried-and-true mod that isn't a mindless battle against hordes of zombies..

Players can establish camps, and this mod also incorporates survival elements (meaning that the player must eat and drink to survive). It even includes resources, which players can check in their inventory if they press "I."

Its unique content distinguishes it from the other mods on the market (including some of the generic zombie ones).

The mod differs a lot from the classic GTA 5 formula, something that die-hard traditionalists might not like it. By the same token, it has a simple premise that many GTA 5 fans will love if they adore the supernatural.

This GTA 5 mod is available here.

2) Chaos Mod V

Sometimes, GTA 5 is a little too stagnant, even with other mods installed. Players don't have to worry about that with Chaos Mod V, as it provides hundreds of wild effects that can throw them off from the usual gameplay.

With this mod, there will be random effects at every interval of 30 seconds. With almost 300 different effects to choose from, players never quite know what they will get.

All of these effects are documented in a spreadsheet provided in the official download links, with more getting added on frequently. Some effects range from frustrating (like suicide) to minor (like spawning a bus).

It's worth noting that it's an open-source mod, so players with programming knowledge can make even more modifications if they desire.

This GTA 5 mod is available here.

3) World of Variety

If players still want something familiar to the basic GTA 5, albeit with a touch more variety, then they should check out this mod. It essentially adds a bunch of new features to GTA 5 while keeping it lore-friendly, some of which come from GTA Online.

For example, Cayo Perico makes a return in the recent update. The vehicles present here make sense for the environment, making it a more realistic mod compared to something like Simple Zombies.

This mod still works, but players should follow the instructions of the pinned comment near the download link. Another comment in that section talks about the assembly.xml file, so players should check there if they still have issues running it.

This GTA 5 mod is available here.

4) The Cayo Perico Heist in SP

The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the most memorable heists in the series, but it's a part of GTA Online, not the offline version. This mod will change that, and will allow players to play through it in the single-player mode.

It doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it allows players to do The Cayo Perico Heist without booting up GTA Online. Some players don't like GTA Online, so this mod helps them enjoy one of its high points without the grinding or MTX.

It's worth mentioning that the creator of this mod advises people to not use a pirated version of GTA 5, as it doesn't work well with this mod. Aside from that, this GTA 5 mod also allows players to own a Kosatka.

To do the heist, one has to enter the Kosatka, which should appear as a blip on the map.

This GTA 5 mod is available here.

5) VisualV

Graphic mods tend to go overboard and add features that make the game look ugly or unrealistic.

Thankfully, VisualV doesn't suffer from that problem. It primarily affects how some parts of the environment look, affecting features like the weather, grass, and moon size. In some instances, it makes the lighting look more realistic.

A simple change makes the game feel more immersive and optimized, as well as making it less blurry and glitchy at times.

What really makes this mod stand out is that it won't make a player's average FPS unbearable, like some of the higher quality ones tend to do. That's not even mentioning how it doesn't negatively impact the FPS in some 'dense' parts of San Andreas, areas that cause even high-end rigs to struggle with mantaining playable FPS.

Readers are strongly recommended to check out the above video, as it really puts some of these gameplay differences into perspective.

This GTA 5 mod is available here.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

