5 GTA Online mechanisms that need to be refined

GTA Online is around a decade old; however, there are some things that Rockstar Games never worked on properly. This includes some missions and gameplay mechanics that are broken or need further refinement. They have been a source of frustration for players all these years, but the developers have only been rolling out new content instead of working on them.

However, it is nearly impossible to point out all of them because the online multiplayer mode has too many gameplay mechanics and features. To help highlight these problems, this article lists five of the most annoying ones the developers should work on more.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 gameplay mechanics in GTA Online that need more work done

1) Stealth

Stealth is a mechanic that was never implemented properly in GTA Online. It feels unrealistic and doesn't work most of the time. Since there is no parkour in the game, it is next to impossible to evade hostile NPCs other than running into grass or getting out of the road.

The stealth is almost limited to players using silenced weapons and trying to get behind some pillars to avoid the guard's gaze. Players have been asking Rockstar Games to improve this feature so they can go Hitman-style and have a proper stealth system when completing missions.

2) Crouching

Crouching is a complete joke in GTA Online. It can even be considered one of the most useless features in the game. Players cannot go into a complete crouch mode as there is no dedicated button to do that. The only thing that slightly resembles it is the fighting stance.

The in-game character crouches after firing their weapon. Apart from this, if players wish to get low, all they can do is take cover behind objects. The community has been requesting the developers to add a dedicated crouch feature, as it would be game-changing. However, it doesn't seem like they will get this feature anytime soon.

3) Falling ragdoll

While Grand Theft Auto Online has better ragdoll mechanics than other titles in the series, it still has some flaws. Most players are frustrated with staying down for around 10 seconds after falling. This is quite irritating when you're trying to complete a mission, and the game pins you to the road for falling down.

GTA Online's ragdoll mechanics needs several improvements, but it looks like Rockstar Games is busy with Grand Theft Auto 6. While they have refined some core mechanics over the years, the process has slowed significantly. Hopefully, they can modify this mechanic and make it more realistic and believable.

4) NPC accuracy

While most other points are about enhancing the mechanics and features, the NPC (Non-playable character) accuracy is one that needs to be dulled and downgraded. NPCs in Grand Theft Auto Online are hardcore shooters, as they can snipe you from a long distance with a pistol without any issue.

While this might seem realistic for cops or trained professionals, it becomes quite irritating when normal NPCs have god-like aim. Rockstar Games messed up the balance with one of their updates and made things worse for everybody. Thus, they need to refine this feature and allow players, especially low-level ones, to have better odds of survival against these in-game characters.

5) Business Raids

Business Raids are one of the most-hated features of GTA Online and something that players don't wish to see in GTA 6 at all. Since the game is about setting up a business and stocking up your warehouse with goods, it's frustrating when someone raids it.

If you cannot stop them, you lose your goods, which took hours and days to stock. It can be irritating because even after making all the changes where players can reduce the probability of getting raided, the mechanic is still wonky. Hence, the developers need to seriously work on refining it further.

Check out our other Grand Theft Auto articles:

Features GTA 6 should have || Leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 features || Fan-favorite GTA Online features || Features GTA 6 should introduce || Underrated GTA 4 features || Removed GTA Online feature on PS4 and Xbox One ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar Games might fix these issues before releasing GTA 6? Nah, that's not happening Yes, they might 0 votes