How to play GTA Online RC Bandito Races: A beginner's guide

GTA Online RC Bandito Races are among the most fun multiplayer competitions designed by Rockstar Games for this title. In them, gamers use the Remote-Controlled RC Bandito, and up to 16 players can participate in them. The payout from these races won't make you a millionaire, but these competitions are a great way to interact with GTA Online's community.

They can also act as a fun escape from this game's usual grind, keeping players entertained in their wait for the series' next installment. Those interested can use this article as a beginner's guide to GTA Online RC Bandito Races.

How to start GTA Online RC Bandito Races and some other things to know about them

RC Bandito Race playlist in the pause menu (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

To start an RC Bandito Race in GTA Online, you must first enter the multiplayer's Pause menu and then go to the tab labeled ONLINE. From the options listed in this tab, select Jobs, Play Job, then Rockstar Created, and, finally, Stunt Races.

Scroll down in this playlist until you arrive at races that begin with RC. Here are all 15 GTA Online RC Bandito Races:

RC - Air Traffic Control

RC - All Downhill From Here

RC - Arena Tour

RC - Beach Please

RC - Cargo Chaos

RC - Docking Around

RC - Go for 'broke

RC - Mirror Image

RC - Paleto Bae

RC - Pierless

RC - Tee'd Off

RC - Tour Of Duty

RC - Tourist Trail

RC - Trailer Park Dash

RC - Water Pressure

GTA Online RC Bandito Races function like your usual multiplayer races. You have to go through multiple checkpoints to reach the finish line. However, the RC Bandito toy car being used in these races adds a bit of uniqueness to them.

Maneuvering the remote-controlled vehicle can feel quite different from using proper GTA Online cars as it is very lightweight. Therefore, you must be very careful when turning at a high speed, as the RC Bandito can easily lose its balance and tumble. This can also happen upon colliding with other players' cars. So, try to avoid that as much as possible.

Some GTA Online RC Bandito Races feature more than one track, which can lead to participants coming at each other head-on. In such cases, it is best to use the remote-controlled car's jumping mechanic to avoid incoming traffic.

The payout from RC Bandito Races isn't much, but you can earn triple the usual cash and RP by participating in them through May 8, 2024, as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

The Benefactor BR8 is available as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle through the same date.

You can also purchase the RC Bandito to use it in Freemode. It costs $1,590,000, which is expensive, but completing heists or selling Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles in GTA Online can help you afford it.

FAQ:

Where to buy the RC Bandito in GTA Online?

The RC Bandito can be bought from the in-game Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

