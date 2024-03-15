GTA Online Simeon's showroom cars (and Luxury Autos vehicles) (March 15-20, 2024)

The latest group of GTA Online Simeon’s showroom cars and Luxury Autos vehicles is now available in Los Santos as part of the post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid weekly update released on March 14, 2024. Simeon's showroom will be open till March 20, 2024, during which time one can collect some of the automobiles that were removed from the game. This makies their current availability a limited-time opportunity for car collectors.

This week’s featured selection at GTA Online Simeon’s showroom and Luxury Autos includes rides from the likes of Enus, Dinka, LCC, Vapid, Albany, Grotti, and Canis.

GTA Online Simeon’s showroom list consisting 4 cars and 1 bike (March 15 – 20, 2024)

1) Enus Cognoscenti (Armored)

The Enus Cognoscenti (Armored) is a 4-seater civilian armored luxury sedan that debuted in 2015 as part of the Executives and Other Criminals update. The vehicle is based on the 1st generation Bentley Continental Flying Spur and Maybach 62.

The Cognoscenti (Armored) can reach a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:16.910. As stated in its name, the best thing about the vehicle is its armor which allows it to take heavy damage before exploding.

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to get it from Simeon’s showroom for $558,000.

2) Dinka Jester (Racecar)

The Dinka Jester (Racecar) is a 2-door sports car in GTA Online that debuted in Los Santos with the 2014 Business Update. It has taken inspiration from the real-life 2015 Honda/Acura NSX (NC1).

On the performance front, the Jester (Racecar) can reach a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.363.

It can be purchased from the Simeon’s showroom for $350,000.

3) LCC Avarus

The Liberty City Cycles (LCC) Avarus is a 1-seater chopper bike in GTA Online that debuted in 2016 as part of the Bikers update. It is primarily inspired by the real-life Orange County Choppers' T-Rex.

As per the testing done by Broughy1322, the Avarus can reach a maximum speed of 107.50 mph (173.00 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:07.168. The chopper is usable in races and is considered a worthy competitor by many.

It can be purchased from the GTA Online Simeon’s showroom for $116,000.

4) Vapid Retinue

The Vapid Retinue is a 2-seater civilian sports classic coupe that debuted in Los Santos with the 2017 Smuggler’s Run update. It is based on the following real-life automobiles:

Ford Escort Mk. I

1972-1979 Honda Civic

Isuzu Gemini

Lada Riva/VAZ 2107

Toyota Corolla E30

Unlike the current GTA Online podium car, the Retinue runs on a four-cylinder engine having four throttle bodies coupled to a 4-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. This vintage car has a top speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h).

The Retinue can be purchased from Simeon’s showroom for $615,000.

5) Albany Hermes

The Albany Hermes is a 2-door civilian muscle car in GTA Online based on the real-life 3rd generation Buick Super and 1949-1951 Mercury Eight. The latest iteration of this vehicle is modified into a lowrider, giving it a distinctive look that is different from previous versions.

When it comes to performance, the Hermes is considered very stable and comfortable mainly because of the air-ride suspension it is equipped with. It can go up to a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h).

The Hermes is available at Simeon’s showroom for $535,000.

Luxury Autos Showroom vehicles this week (March 15 - 20, 2024)

1) Canis Terminus

The Canis Terminus is one of the newest vehicles that debuted with The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update last week. It is primarily based on the real-life 4th generation Jeep Wrangler (JL).

As per the in-game files, the Terimus can reach a top speed of 91.96 mph (148.00 km/h). However, the actual performance of the car may vary.

It is available at Luxury Autos Showroom this week for $1,877,500.

2) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio is also one of the new cars in GTA Online added as part of The Chop Shop update. It is inspired by the Ferrari 488 Pista and Ferrari F8 Tributo.

According to Broughy1322, the Turismo Omaggio can reach a maximum speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:57.775, making it one of the fastest cars on the list.

Players can get this 2-door supercar from the Luxury Autos Showroom for $2,845,000.

With the GTA 6 trailer 2 rumored to be revealed soon, now is the best time to collect cars in Grand Theft Auto Online, especially the listed limited-time vehicles.

