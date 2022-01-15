GTA San Andreas vs GTA 5: Which feels better to play in 2022?

The debate between GTA San Andreas versus GTA 5 is an old one, but it should be noted that both are excellent to play in 2022.

Naturally, the more recent game will appeal to the younger generation. 2013 is hardly recent, but it is when compared to 2004. In this case, GTA 5 is the more modern game, which also happens to have several quality-of-life features absent from the older titles (including GTA San Andreas).

However, there is an intangible charm to GTA San Andreas that shouldn't be ignored. It's still legitimately fun to play in 2022, and it has several fun features that have vanished from the series since its debut.

GTA 5 is still better for modern fans in 2022, but GTA San Andreas shouldn't be dismissed so quickly

Both games represent the pinnacle of what the Grand Theft Auto series is capable of (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main reasons to consider GTA 5 as the better game in 2022 include:

Better default graphics

Far more quality-of-life features

Multiple protagonists

Easy access to GTA Online

More accessible in 2022

Bigger map

The main reasons to consider GTA San Andreas as the better game in 2022 include:

More challenging to complete

Fewer protagonists mean that the story's focus shifts around less often

More memorable side characters

More missions

Fewer empty areas

Far easier to run on low-end PCs

It's also worth mentioning that both games are terrific to play in 2022. They're widely considered the best single-player games in the series, so it's not uncommon for some gamers to love both titles.

GTA 5's advantages

Each of the three protagonists offer a different experience (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is the most successful Grand Theft Auto game of all time. Its sales aren't a fluke by any measure, as it's a legitimately good game that manages to succeed in the face of its enormous competition. For both new gamers and those more concerned about quality-of-life features, GTA 5 is the better game.

Some examples of quality-of-life features include:

Auto-save

The ability to skip parts of a mission

The ability to instantly restart failed missions

GPS

Weapon Wheel

Radio Wheel

One of the main drawbacks to GTA San Andreas is that it can be inconvenient to play at times. All of the above features are missing from the original game. While the GTA Trilogy includes those features, it is bundled with numerous problems that make it hard to recommend to some fans.

Speaking of the GTA Trilogy, it's also worth mentioning accessibility. GTA San Andreas was taken off most digital retailers, while GTA 5 wasn't. Considering the divisive nature of the GTA Trilogy, it meant that some fans aren't able to play GTA San Andreas in its glory.

That's not even mentioning how immensely popular GTA Online is and how GTA 5 is a gateway to that game. Likewise, GTA 5 has better graphics than other games in the series, and it also has the biggest map.

GTA San Andreas's advantages

It still has its legions of fans to this day (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most Grand Theft Auto games cannot be compared favorably to GTA 5, but GTA San Andreas is one of the few that do. For example, there is a thrill in completing hard missions that one is less likely to feel while playing GTA 5. The ability to skip parts of a mission is convenient, but it lessens the adrenaline rush one gets when they're finally done with something miserable.

Aside from that, GTA San Andreas's characters and missions are also more memorable. Antagonists like Officer Tenpenny and Big Smoke are far more entertaining than Devin Weston and Steve Haines.

The graphics aren't the best, but they're not so bad that they make it difficult to play through (Image via Rockstar Games)

As it's an older game, it's also far more likely to run on low-end PCs. Thus, most players will find the game more accessible (assuming they already own a copy of the game). It's a product for its time, which means that its once impressive map size is considered small by today's standards.

However, that small map also means that the player can get around more quickly compared to GTA 5's map. There are also fewer areas where the player has nothing to do.

Both games are fantastic to play in 2022

One should play both games if they have the chance (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players can choose one game over another, but by the end of the day, there will be plenty who love both titles. They're timeless classics that will entertain gamers in 2022 and beyond. Each game offers something that the other lacks, so there isn't a situation where one 100% overshadows the other.

If a player prefers one game over the other, that doesn't mean they're wrong. At this point, it's a matter of personal preference.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

