How to collect free $100,000 in GTA Online after the latest update? (February 18-21, 2024)

GTA Online’s latest update brought plenty of money-making opportunities and bonuses for gamers to earn till February 21, 2024. However, there’s also a golden chance to collect $100,000 in Los Santos this week by completing a weekly challenge. All players have to do is complete three Fooligan Jobs by this coming Wednesday, and they will earn this sum.

Let’s learn more about the Fooligan jobs in GTA Online and how to access them after the latest update.

GTA Online update gives players $100,000 via Fooligan Jobs: A step-by-step guide to access it

The latest GTA Online weekly update made the Los Santos Drug Wars the highlight once again by offering various bonuses related to it. One of them is the free $100,000 which one can earn by completing three Fooligan Jobs. These are a series of missions that were added in 2022 as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

While most players already know how to access these free-mode missions, beginners may struggle to find them. To help everyone, here’s how to access the Fooligan Jobs in GTA Online this week for completing the weekly challenge:

Meet Ron Jakowski in Sandy Shores at Ace Liquor store Initiate the First Dose 1 – Welcome to the Troupe Complete the mission and set up The Freakshop as part of the mission Open the in-game smartphone Call Dax Select Request Work

This will start a Fooligan Job, and players will need to contact Dax every time they want to initiate and complete these free-mode missions. There are a total of five such missions available in 2024, one of which will be given to players at random when requesting work from Dax.

Here’s a complete list of Fooligan Jobs, out of which any three can be completed to earn the $100,000 this week:

Crop Dustin' Heavy Metal Liquid Assets Working Remotely Write-Off

If players are trying these jobs for the first time, they will be able to upgrade the Acid Lab for $250,000 after completing 10 of them. However, one must note that there is a cooldown period of 48 minutes (one in-game day) between completing each Fooligan Job.

Apart from the free $100,000, here’s a list of other Los Santos Drug Wars bonuses available to claim this week:

2x money and RP:

Acid Lab Sell Missions

Fooligan Jobs

GTA Online First Dose and Last Dose missions are also giving double the payout amount till February 21, 2024.

If players are looking to dive back into the story of Dax and the Fooliganz, this is the best time to do so and earn a good amount of money.

