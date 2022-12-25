How to destroy GTA Online Snowmen collectibles and unlock the Snowman outfit?

A new limited-time random event is ongoing in GTA Online, where players can get into the holiday spirit by smashing some snowmen. Players must hunt for snowmen around Blaine County and Los Santos to obliterate them and collect cash and R.P. rewards for each.

There are 25 snowmen to be smashed to claim the bonus reward. Each Snowman smashed will get players 1000 RP and 5000 in cash. Players can follow the guide below to find the exact spots to hunt for the snowmen.

To shatter the Snowmen, players can either ram into them or throw about anything at them to make it count and earn the rewards.

GTA Online player guide below to smash all 25 Snowmen

Decimating all 25 snowmen will unlock the bonus reward of the Snowman outfit that players can then switch to either at their apartment, office, clothes shop or the Diamond Casino. The guide below can help players locate the snowmen that need to be smashed.

Snowmen at Los Santos

These are the locations where players can find snowmen in Los Santos. The exact locations have been marked on the maps below.

El Burro Heights

Players can find the Snowman at El Burro Heights on Sustancia Road. (Image via YouTube/Grand Theft AutoSeriesVideos)

A snowman at El Burro Heights is on Sustancia Road.

Mirror Park Snowman #1

One of the Snowmen found that players can smash at Mirror Park to earn their rewards. (Image via YouTube/Grand Theft AutoSeriesVideos)

The first Snowman at Mirror Park is at East Mirror Drive.

Mirror Park Snowman #2

There are two Snowmen that players can smash at Mirror Park. (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

Next, another Snowman is at Glory Way, also in Mirror Park.

Hawick

Hawick at Vinewood is the following stop players can smash a Snowman. (Image via YouTube/Grand Theft AutoSeriesVideos)

Next, you can head to Hawick in Vinewood to smash another Snowman.

Legion Square

This is where players will find the Snowman at Legion Square. (Image via YouTube/Grand Theft AutoSeriesVideos)

Players can head to Legion Square on San Andreas Avenue for the next Snowman to be smashed. The exact location is marked for better clarity.

Chamberlain Hills

Chamberlain Hills is where players can stop to smash another Snowman. (Image via YouTube/Grand Theft AutoSeriesVideos)

Chamberlain Hills also has a Snowman to be crushed. Players can head to Carson Avenue to find the Snowman. The location is marked on the map above.

Vespucci Canals

Vespucci Canals has two Snowmen to be smashed, and players can locate the first Snowman. (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos

Two Snowmen can be found at Vespucci Canals, the first at Aguja Street, as pictured and marked on the map above.

Vespucci Canals

The second Snowman found in Vespucci Canals. (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

Players can find the second Snowman at Vespucci Canals at the intersection of San Andreas Avenue and South Rockford Drive.

Rockford Hills

Rockford Hills also has a Snowman to be smashed. (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

Heading southwards towards Rockford Hills will help players find the Snowman on West Eclipse Boulevard.

Vinewood Hills #1

Vinewood Hills has three Snowmen spread out throughout the area. (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

The first of three snowmen found at Vinewood Hills is at North Sheldon Avenue, as marked on the map above.

Vinewood Hills #2

Players found the second Snowman at Vinewood Hills. (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

The Galileo Observatory at Vinewood Hills has the following Snowman players can knock down to claim the rewards.

Vinewood Hills #3

The third and final Snowman at Vinewood Hills. (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

The final Snowman found at Vinewood Hills is at North Rockford Drive, as marked on the map above.

Banham Canyon #1

First Snowman that's found in Banham Canyon. (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

Banham Canyon has two snowmen to be wrecked; players can find the first on the Great Ocean Highway.

Banham Canyon #2

The second Snowman that's found at Banham Canyon. (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

Buen Vino Road at Banham Canyon has the next Snowman for players to smash. The exact location is marked on the map above.

Tongva Valley

Tongva Valley has a Snowman on Zancudo Road. (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

Tongva Valley has a Zancudo Road snowman at the center of an intersection. The exact location is marked on the screenshot above.

Senora Way

Senora Way has a Snowman at Ron Alternate Wind Farms. (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

The massive Ron Alternates Wind Farm at Senora Way also has a snowman to be smashed. As marked on the map above, the location will help players find it easily. This also marks the end of all available snowmen in Los Santos.

Snowmen at Blaine County

Gamers can find the remaining nine snowmen in Blaine County.

Grand Senora Desert #1

Joshua Road at Grand Senora Desert has the first of three Snowmen. (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

The first of three available snowmen in the Grand Senora Desert can be found at Joshua Road. The exact location is marked above in the screenshot.

Grand Senora Desert #2

The next Snowman in the desert is at Los Santos Freeway. (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos

The next Snowman in the desert is by the Los Santos Freeway. Players can check out the screenshot above to reach the exact spot.

Grand Senora Desert #3

Baytree Canyon Road by the Grand Senora Desert has the third and final Snowman in the area. (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

Baytree Canyon Road by the Grand Senora Desert is where the final Snowman in the massive area is located. Players can check the exact spot in the screenshot above.

Sandy Shores

Sandy Shores has a Snowman right outside Trevor Philips' Trailer house. (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

The trailer house of Trevor Philips, located at Sandy Shores, has the following snowman players can ruin. It's at an unmissable location, as marked above.

Grapeseed

Grapeseed Main Road has a Snowman at Grapeseed. (Image via YouTube/Grand Theft AutoSeriesVideos)

The Grapeseed Main Road also has a pretty unmissable snowman right by the road.

Mount Gordo

The mansion near the El Gordo Lighthouse also has a Snowman to be smashed. (Image via YouTube/Grand Theft AutoSeriesVideos)

The Snowman at the infamous Mount Gordo can be found beside the mansion near the El Gordo Lighthouse, as indicated in the screenshot above.

Mount Chiliad

Players can next head to Mount Chiliad at Great Ocean Highway to smash a Snowman. (Image via YouTube/Grand Theft AutoSeriesVideos)

The spooky Mount Chiliad also has a snowman by the Great Ocean Highway. The Snowman is right next to the road at the spot marked above.

Paleto Bay

Players can next smash the Snowman at Duluoz Avenue in Paleto Bay. (Image via YouTube/Grand Theft AutoSeriesVideos)

Duluoz Avenue in Paleto Bay, pictured above, has the next Snowman that players can smash. It's behind one of the houses so that players can check out the houses at the marked place above.

Chiliad Mountain S.W.

The final Snowman can be found at Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness, Great Ocean Highway. (Image via YouTube/Grand Theft AutoSeriesVideos)

Players can smash the final Snowman by the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness on the Great Ocean Highway.

Snowman Outfit

These are all locations with snowmen that can be obliterated. Smashing them all will get players R.P. and cash rewards for each of them, as mentioned above, and smashing all 25 snowmen will get players the Snowman outfit.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes