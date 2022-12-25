How to destroy GTA Online Snowmen collectibles and unlock the Snowman outfit?

A new limited-time random event is ongoing in GTA Online, where players can get into the holiday spirit by smashing some snowmen. Players must hunt for snowmen around Blaine County and Los Santos to obliterate them and collect cash and R.P. rewards for each.
There are 25 snowmen to be smashed to claim the bonus reward. Each Snowman smashed will get players 1000 RP and 5000 in cash. Players can follow the guide below to find the exact spots to hunt for the snowmen.
To shatter the Snowmen, players can either ram into them or throw about anything at them to make it count and earn the rewards.
GTA Online player guide below to smash all 25 Snowmen
Decimating all 25 snowmen will unlock the bonus reward of the Snowman outfit that players can then switch to either at their apartment, office, clothes shop or the Diamond Casino. The guide below can help players locate the snowmen that need to be smashed.
Snowmen at Los Santos
These are the locations where players can find snowmen in Los Santos. The exact locations have been marked on the maps below.
El Burro Heights
A snowman at El Burro Heights is on Sustancia Road.
Mirror Park Snowman #1
The first Snowman at Mirror Park is at East Mirror Drive.
Mirror Park Snowman #2
Next, another Snowman is at Glory Way, also in Mirror Park.
Hawick
Next, you can head to Hawick in Vinewood to smash another Snowman.
Legion Square
Players can head to Legion Square on San Andreas Avenue for the next Snowman to be smashed. The exact location is marked for better clarity.
Chamberlain Hills
Chamberlain Hills also has a Snowman to be crushed. Players can head to Carson Avenue to find the Snowman. The location is marked on the map above.
Vespucci Canals
Two Snowmen can be found at Vespucci Canals, the first at Aguja Street, as pictured and marked on the map above.
Vespucci Canals
Players can find the second Snowman at Vespucci Canals at the intersection of San Andreas Avenue and South Rockford Drive.
Rockford Hills
Heading southwards towards Rockford Hills will help players find the Snowman on West Eclipse Boulevard.
Vinewood Hills #1
The first of three snowmen found at Vinewood Hills is at North Sheldon Avenue, as marked on the map above.
Vinewood Hills #2
The Galileo Observatory at Vinewood Hills has the following Snowman players can knock down to claim the rewards.
Vinewood Hills #3
The final Snowman found at Vinewood Hills is at North Rockford Drive, as marked on the map above.
Banham Canyon #1
Banham Canyon has two snowmen to be wrecked; players can find the first on the Great Ocean Highway.
Banham Canyon #2
Buen Vino Road at Banham Canyon has the next Snowman for players to smash. The exact location is marked on the map above.
Tongva Valley
Tongva Valley has a Zancudo Road snowman at the center of an intersection. The exact location is marked on the screenshot above.
Senora Way
The massive Ron Alternates Wind Farm at Senora Way also has a snowman to be smashed. As marked on the map above, the location will help players find it easily. This also marks the end of all available snowmen in Los Santos.
Snowmen at Blaine County
Gamers can find the remaining nine snowmen in Blaine County.
Grand Senora Desert #1
The first of three available snowmen in the Grand Senora Desert can be found at Joshua Road. The exact location is marked above in the screenshot.
Grand Senora Desert #2
The next Snowman in the desert is by the Los Santos Freeway. Players can check out the screenshot above to reach the exact spot.
Grand Senora Desert #3
Baytree Canyon Road by the Grand Senora Desert is where the final Snowman in the massive area is located. Players can check the exact spot in the screenshot above.
Sandy Shores
The trailer house of Trevor Philips, located at Sandy Shores, has the following snowman players can ruin. It's at an unmissable location, as marked above.
Grapeseed
The Grapeseed Main Road also has a pretty unmissable snowman right by the road.
Mount Gordo
The Snowman at the infamous Mount Gordo can be found beside the mansion near the El Gordo Lighthouse, as indicated in the screenshot above.
Mount Chiliad
The spooky Mount Chiliad also has a snowman by the Great Ocean Highway. The Snowman is right next to the road at the spot marked above.
Paleto Bay
Duluoz Avenue in Paleto Bay, pictured above, has the next Snowman that players can smash. It's behind one of the houses so that players can check out the houses at the marked place above.
Chiliad Mountain S.W.
Players can smash the final Snowman by the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness on the Great Ocean Highway.
Snowman Outfit
These are all locations with snowmen that can be obliterated. Smashing them all will get players R.P. and cash rewards for each of them, as mentioned above, and smashing all 25 snowmen will get players the Snowman outfit.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki