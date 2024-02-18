5 new customization options that GTA 6 vehicles should have

GTA 5 and its multiplayer mode have countless vehicles that players can purchase and customize to their liking. Some modification options in GTA Online's vehicles are a bit more extensive than in Story Mode. In fact, although San Andreas was the first game in the series to feature vehicular customization, the amount of modification you can do in that game doesn't come anywhere close to that of Grand Theft Auto Online.

Now, fans expect GTA 6, the upcoming game in the franchise, to have a better customization system with even more options. These could be brought in as improvements to some modifications already introduced in the series or as entirely new systems altogether. So here's a list of new car modification options that Grand Theft Auto 6 should introduce.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

5 new car customization options that should be added in GTA 6

1) Custom vinyls

Many vehicles in GTA Online come with the option to install liveries. Now, these are predetermined designs, some of which are tied to a specific vehicle. While these are definitely nice to have, what would make car customization much better in the upcoming game is if players could create their own vinyl.

This is a feature that's common in most modern racing games, whether it's an arcade title like Need For Speed Heat or a simulation game like F1 23. Rockstar could bring in a more simplified vinyl system like in NFS Underground 2, where players can add different layers of vinyl to create their own livery. The Crew Emblem feature could be reshaped into a vinyl creator as well.

2) Widebody kits

There are three widebody cars in GTA Online (10F, Sentinel Classic, and Brioso 300), and all three are conversions of their regular counterparts that can be done at Benny's Original Motor Works. With GTA 6, Rockstar should instead add this as a modification option on many cars. So, players can choose a particular widebody kit for their car and install it. This way, two cars of the same model would look drastically different.

3) Door style

There are many cars in Grand Theft Auto Online that have unique doors (Scissors, butterfly, dihedral, and suicide). However, this feature is exclusive to these cars and is installed by default. There's no way to modify the door style on these cars or those with regular doors.

Rockstar should make it so that players can choose their door style in Grand Theft Auto 6 for all or most cars. This way, for instance, you can have scissor doors on a Stirling GT or gullwing doors on a Torero. This is another feature that would vary to the cars.

4) New paint options

Vehicles in GTA 5 and its multiplayer counterpart often have different paint options where players can choose from several pre-determined colors. Some have primary, secondary, and trim color options, whereas others only come with one option. The different types of paint jobs that players can do include Glossy, Matte, Metallic, Pearlescent, Metal, and more.

Some players claim to have spotted a glittery paint job in the GTA 6 trailer. Apart from new paint jobs, however, Rockstar could also add an RGB slider for players who want to pick their own color. Preset colors are still useful, so the custom color feature should be added alongside it.

5) Cambers

Suspension modifications are available to almost every car in Grand Theft Auto Online, with most cars having four to five suspension options in addition to the default option. The last options, Competition and Race Suspension, tilt the wheels to negative cambers.

Now, this is currently limited to specific cars, and the wheels can't be tilted manually on any vehicle. GTA 6 should allow players to customize their camber tilt freely. It can help transform an ordinary car into a tuner, at least visually.

