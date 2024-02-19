GTA 6 hype continues, fan recreates its thumbnail style for past Grand Theft Auto titles

GTA 6 is still one of the most talked-about topics on the internet, and fans continue to be excited about what's in store. Recently, an X user named mnm345 (X/@mnm345x) used the Grand Theft Auto 6 thumbnail style to recreate cover art for the past titles in the Grand Theft Auto series. While Rockstar Games creates a unique style for all its projects, the user re-imagined them all in the upcoming game’s style.

Other fans were also excited to see the recreations made using the Grand Theft Auto 6 cover art. More details are mentioned below.

Fan recreates GTA 6-inspired cover images for past Grand Theft Auto titles

On February 18, 2024, user mnm345 shared the above post containing all cover art inspired by GTA 6. While the Grand Theft Auto series has 16 standalone titles to date, the X user recreated cover images for seven of them.

They are as follows (in chronological release order):

The Grand Theft Auto 1 cover art inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via X/@mnm345x)

The Grand Theft Auto 2 cover art inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via X/@mnm345x)

The Grand Theft Auto 3 cover art inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via X/@mnm345x)

The Grand Theft Auto: Vice City cover art inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via X/@mnm345x)

The Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas cover art inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via X/@mnm345x)

The Grand Theft Auto 4 cover art inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via X/@mnm345x)

The Grand Theft Auto 5 cover art inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via X/@mnm345x)

The community also applauded the user for their creativity:

The official cover for GTA 6 has become an iconic image, with many other organizations recreating the GTA 6 cover art in their style. This was trending even before Rockstar Games released the first trailer and the official Grand Theft Auto 6 logo.

While the trailer broke many records immediately after its release, fans are still not over it. The community (and even some big corporations) has made several GTA 6 trailer recreations to build hype for the game.

