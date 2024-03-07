GTA helped famous footballer move to Los Angeles with ease: Report

It is a well-known fact that Grand Theft Auto maps are loosely based on the real world, and the map of GTA 5 is the most accurate one to date. Interestingly, Rockstar Games' open world helped the popular French professional footballer Hugo Hadrien Dominique Lloris to move to Los Angeles. A recent report published by Kotaku shared what the popular footballer said about his experiences in Los Angeles.

French footballer Hugo Lloris credits GTA for his geographical knowledge of Los Angeles

On March 3, 2024, Kokaku shared the above report where Hugo Lloris talked about his career progression and how GTA helped him try new opportunities.

The popular French footballer recently ended his long-term partnership with the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and joined the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC). Talking about his experience in Los Angeles, Hugo Lloris stated the following:

“The film industry, Dr. Dre, GTA…I played this game so much on the Playstation that I had the impression that I knew all the landmarks of the city without having been here.”

It is evident that Hugo is a great fan of Rockstar Games’ open worlds, and the Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of the major reasons why he decided to join the Los Angeles-based football club.

Although the famous footballer did not specify which game he played, considering the context, we can assume he was talking about Grand Theft Auto 5.

The city of Los Angeles has been depicted multiple times throughout the Grand Theft Auto series, but the latest title has the most accurate version of it, named Los Santos County. However, Rockstar Games is known for changing various aspects of the location in-game, and Hugo Lloris also addressed this by saying:

“In terms of population, it seems to get bigger with every move, but I think we’ll stop here”

The open world of San Andreas is very similar to its real-life counterpart, except for the size. Rockstar Games also expands the map internally with seasonal updates in the online multiplayer. For instance, the upcoming GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is expected to open new interiors for players on the map.

More from the Grand Theft Auto franchise:

All games || New Vice City map || Summer 2024 DLC || Vincent Effenburger details || Best Helicopters

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar did a great job designing the GTA 5 map? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion