 "I am back for redemption": GTA Online fan showcases his customized Comet Retro after failing to impress the community last time

Reddit user u/lukeskywalkerrs recently uploaded a couple of images of their Comet Retro build in GTA Online that sported a Gasoline Green color scheme. They mentioned that they were back for redemption after being criticized for an earlier build they'd made of the same vehicle.

Along with the images of the Gasoline Green Comet Retro, they've uploaded some comments from their previous post.

Luckily, the Redditor's latest build has seen a much more positive reception from viewers on the platform compared to their previous one. Here are some notable reactions:

Fan reactions to the Comet Retro build 1/3 (Images via Reddit)

There were also those who suggested u/lukeskywalkerrs shouldn't care about what others think.

Fan reactions to the Comet Retro build 2/3 (Images via Reddit)

Upon being asked why they needed the approval of random people for their builds, the original poster responded by stating that they like being told their car looks good.

Fan reactions to the Comet Retro build 3/3 (Image via Reddit)

User u/DoDillBarry uploaded their own build of the car in a black and red color scheme. To this, u/chris95rx7500 responded by stating they love racing-themed builds.

Viewer shares their own version of the Comet Retro (Image via Reddit)

GTA Online fan gets praised for Comet Retro build after being criticized for a previous version

Comments from u/lukeskywalkerrs' previous Comet Retro build (Images via Reddit/u/lukeskywalkerrs)

The Reddit user's original Comet Retro build sported a red and blue color scheme that wasn't well received at all by the title's community. The opinion on the latest version is quite the opposite, likely because it looks sleek

GTA Online fans recently shared their preferred car build on Reddit, and the votes were in favor of clean builds.

There are many cars in the multiplayer with varying customization categories and options. Although players usually buy automobiles from in-game websites, Rockstar Games very rarely lets them claim Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles for a small fee.

Expand Tweet

However, if you to afford some of the more expensive vehicles, grinding GTA Online weekly update bonuses can help greatly. Cash is also required for things like weapons, but money can be saved to some degree by getting firearms from the Gun Van.

Also Read: GTA Online Gun Van location today

FAQ:

How to get Comet Retro in GTA Online?

The Comet Retro can be obtained in Grand Theft Auto Online by converting a regular Pfister Comet at Benny's Original Motor Works for an additional $645,000.

Check out more Grand Theft Auto Online related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback