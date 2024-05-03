 "I am back for redemption": GTA Online fan showcases his customized Comet Retro after failing to impress the community last time

Reddit user u/lukeskywalkerrs recently uploaded a couple of images of their Comet Retro build in GTA Online that sported a Gasoline Green color scheme. They mentioned that they were back for redemption after being criticized for an earlier build they'd made of the same vehicle.
Along with the images of the Gasoline Green Comet Retro, they've uploaded some comments from their previous post.
Luckily, the Redditor's latest build has seen a much more positive reception from viewers on the platform compared to their previous one. Here are some notable reactions:
There were also those who suggested u/lukeskywalkerrs shouldn't care about what others think.
Upon being asked why they needed the approval of random people for their builds, the original poster responded by stating that they like being told their car looks good.
User u/DoDillBarry uploaded their own build of the car in a black and red color scheme. To this, u/chris95rx7500 responded by stating they love racing-themed builds.
The Reddit user's original Comet Retro build sported a red and blue color scheme that wasn't well received at all by the title's community. The opinion on the latest version is quite the opposite, likely because it looks sleek
GTA Online fans recently shared their preferred car build on Reddit, and the votes were in favor of clean builds.
There are many cars in the multiplayer with varying customization categories and options. Although players usually buy automobiles from in-game websites, Rockstar Games very rarely lets them claim Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles for a small fee.
However, if you to afford some of the more expensive vehicles, grinding GTA Online weekly update bonuses can help greatly. Cash is also required for things like weapons, but money can be saved to some degree by getting firearms from the Gun Van.
FAQ:
How to get Comet Retro in GTA Online?
The Comet Retro can be obtained in Grand Theft Auto Online by converting a regular Pfister Comet at Benny's Original Motor Works for an additional $645,000.
