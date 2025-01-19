Last chance to collect a free Merryweather Hoodie in GTA Online update (January 19 to 23, 2025)

The third GTA Online update of 2025 is currently live, giving plenty of bonuses for players to claim. The weekly bonuses get shuffled every week; however, there’s one thing that players won’t likely be getting their hands on for quite some time — a Merryweather Hoodie. Rockstar Games is currently giving it for free to players who complete a certain objective in the game this week.

Here’s how you can claim the free item in the latest GTA Online update before 2:00 am PST on January 23, 2025.

GTA Online update: Merryweather Hoodie can be claimed by Garment Factory owners (January 19 to 23, 2025)

The latest GTA Online update is allowing Darnell Bros Garment Factory owners a chance to claim a free Merryweather Hoodie. Here’s what they need to do:

Access the Darnell Inc. app. Start The Black Box File mission. During the mission, sneak onto a Merryweather Barge. Steal a Tula plane. Complete the mission.

On successfully completing the mission, Rockstar Games will automatically deliver the Merryweather Hoodie to players’ wardrobes within 72 hours.

Those who don’t own the Garment Factory can still buy it and complete the objective to get the free reward this week. Here’s how to purchase the property in the latest GTA Online update:

Open the internet (via an in-game smartphone/laptop) and visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Select the Garment Factory and then buy it.

It costs around $2,350,000, but won’t require any more investment for accessing The FIB Files, including The Black Box File.

What other bonuses are available to claim in the latest GTA Online update?

Apart from the Merryweather Hoodie, players can take advantage of the following bonuses on select in-game activities:

2x money and RP – Payphone Hits

2x money and RP – Overtime Rumble

There is also a new set of Simeon’s showroom vehicles available this week, allowing players to try select rides before buying them. As always, there are new items on discounts as part of the weekly event:

30% discount:

Garages

Karin Sultan RS Classic

Albany Brigham

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Declasse Drift Tampa

Vapid Clique Wagon

Obey Omnis e-GT

Buckingham Nimbus

40% discount:

Minigun – Gun Van

50% off:

Vapid Hustler

Pfister Comet

Vapid Blade

Gallivanter Baller LE

Combat Shotgun – Plus benefits

There’s also a new podium car that players can win at The Lucky Wheel.

