Suddenly getting wasted inside a Deluxo makes GTA Online player confused

GTA Online is one of the most popular multiplayer games of the last decade. It has many things to entertain its huge player base spread across multiple platforms, but it also suffers from some bugs that can leave users confused. Reddit user u/ScruffyWolfGaming recently reported such a case wherein their in-game character died without any logical reason while sitting inside their Imponte Deluxo.

Here's what they had to say about it:

"I had just come out of the mod shop, went to request my kosatka (misclicked which is why I accidentally hovered over scuba gear) and just died of… idfk a heart attack. It was a closed session so it’s not like hackers could’ve offed me."

The nature of this incident is so random that pointing out a particular reason behind it is quite difficult. That being said, it seems to be some kind of a bug, as also suggested by user u/TheDukeOfThunder in their comment on the post.

Reddit user u/ScruffyWolfGaming's video begins with them sitting inside their Imponte Deluxo, one of the futuristic GTA Online cars, right outside a Los Santos Customs outlet.

They then access the Interaction Menu, still sitting inside the car, and proceed to request the Kosatka submarine. However, they misclick, landing on the Scuba Gear selection option and their GTA Online character dies the very next second.

As already mentioned, one of the comments on the aforementioned Reddit post suggested that it might have been caused by a bug.

Another possible reason behind the player suddenly getting wasted in their Deluxo could have been hackers or modders. These have been among the most long-standing problems with the game, but u/ScruffyWolfGaming explained that they were in a closed session.

Therefore, any hacker being involved here seems quite unlikely, and bugs once again emerge as the more likely cause. Rockstar Games does release GTA Online background updates to patch such issues, but sadly many still continue to plague the game.

