A mysterious GTA Online glitch gains the attention of the internet while we await GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA Online glitches have, sadly, been a common sight over the years with a mysterious one being recently reported by Reddit user u/PleaseDontBullyISad. While some glitches can help in making money, others affect general gameplay quite like the glitch in question. Rockstar Games regularly drops background updates to tackle such issues but they have failed to eradicate them completely.

It is quite unfortunate that glitches are still affecting this game, even after a decade, especially with the community waiting for GTA 6 trailer 2 leading up to the highly anticipated sequel's launch next year. With that said, let's take a closer look at this mysterious GTA Online glitch.

Reddit user reports mysterious GTA Online glitch on Xbox Series X

Redditor u/PleaseDontBullyISad encountered a player model rapidly bobbing up and down through the map while driving their Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online. Explosions soon get triggered in quick succession around them as they continue observing the glitching player model.

Some of the comments stated that such GTA Online glitches were common on PC; however, u/PleaseDontBullyISad replied that they were using an Xbox Series X.

This GTA Online glitch occurred on Xbox Series X (Image via Reddit)

Interestingly, u/Worried-Examination6 mentioned that they had witnessed this multiple times and suggested that it occurs when a player switches between lobbies but their car fails to transfer.

On the other hand, u/Unknown_69_420 believes this happens when a vehicle teleports from another GTA Online session with a player. This also causes it to be invisible as well as untouchable which can be seen in the video above.

Two possible explanations for this mysterious glitch (Images via Reddit)

That being said, u/Glittering_Driver668 suggests that this could be a cheater. They apparently ran into a similar player that was glitching through the map and tried to take them out with explosions.

Comment byu/PleaseDontBullyISad from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

Cheaters, hackers, and modders are among the biggest problems with this game, particularly on PC. Luckily, players can join Invite Only sessions to avoid them. They can complete missions and partake in activities like selling drugs at GTA Online Street Dealer locations in Invite Only sessions without any interference.

That said, it should be noted that Street Dealer locations change every day, just like the Gun Van, without leaving any trace on the map.

Also Read: GTA Online Gun Van Location Today

Whether Rockstar Games can avoid such glitches in GTA 6 remains to be seen. Grand Theft Auto fans are currently waiting for GTA 6 trailer 2 which should showcase more details about the upcoming title.

FAQs:

Is it safe to use mods in GTA Online?

Absolutely not. You must never use any type of mods in GTA Online as it can get your account suspended or even permanently banned. Note that there is no way to get unbanned in this game.

Check out more related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback