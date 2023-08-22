5 things to do with friends in GTA Online when you're bored

It's easy to get bored in GTA Online when you have everything you want, but there are plenty of fun activities to do with your friends. This article will cover five activities you can do with your buddies. Ideally, having more than one friend for the following activities is best, but just having one would suffice. The following content will be diverse in its selection, making it bound to appeal to at least one group.

Everything listed here should be relevant in GTA Online for years since these activities comprise a considerable part of the game's core. The following are not ranked in any particular order, so feel free to try them out in any manner.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Performing glitches and 4 other things to do with your friends in GTA Online

1) PvP

PvP is a massive part of this game (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you have a friend or two, you can ask if they're down for some good old PvP. You could dogfight against your skilled buddy with your favorite weaponized plane. Similarly, a simple shootout may suffice. It's not like you only have to fight against your friends.

Some GTA Online players like attacking random Public Sessions gamers with their buddies. It might not be morally right to do so, but you're playing a Grand Theft Auto game, so morals were already thrown out the window a long time ago. PvP was in Grand Theft Auto 4 Online, GTA Online, and will likely appear in the multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 6, so players should get used to the idea.

2) Do car meets with them

An example of a player showing off their rides to their friends (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the best aspects of GTA Online is the sheer number of vehicles in this game. If you're bored, you might wish to show off the sweet rides you have customized. The best way to do this is by owning an Eclipse Blvd Garage and inviting your friends over.

Up to 50 vehicles can be stored on that property. You can make each floor feature a particular theme or show off random cars you're proud of owning. Outside this property, incredible players can let their buddies test-drive their vehicles around the map. For instance, you can let them try out your F-160 Raiju or ride your pal doesn't own.

Similarly, you could test-drive some cars from your buddies that you don't have in your possession. The possibilities are endless.

3) Doing lesser-seen jobs with them

Arena War is an example of content that requires more than one person (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some group content like Arena War or various Adversary Modes can be a blast. The problem is that they're often not available to solo players. Hence, GTA Online players can always do these jobs with their friends. In this case, the more, the merrier. If you only have one buddy, you may need to try and invite some random with your group to make the activities more lively.

Either way, this game has no shortage of exciting jobs to do. For example, the recent Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode is quite complex and enjoyable in its variety. If that's not your cup of tea, there are dozens of races made by Rockstar Games.

On a related note, there are many fan-made jobs, some of which are professional in terms of layout and objectives.

4) Search for collectibles throughout the map

All modern GTA games have collectibles, and Grand Theft Auto 5 Online is no exception. Here is a list of some of the content you could look for:

Action Figures

G's Cache

Hidden Caches

LD Organics

Media Sticks

Movie Props

Playing Cards

Shipwrecks

Signal Jammers

Stash House

A few of them are repeatable, but the ones that can't be done more than once tend to have a few dozen to collect. Exploring the world map while looking for everything in the above list could be a decent way to relieve your boredom in GTA Online. Your friend might be missing some items, too, so try to help them out.

5) Perform glitches with them

This game has several glitches, but listing them all is impossible since some might be patched when you're reading this article. Generally speaking, some notable GTA Online money glitches you might be interested in would be duplication vehicles that require a friend or even Heist Replay Glitches.

Similarly, there are some less impactful exploits that you can use just for fun, like car merges or getting clothing items you otherwise couldn't obtain. Check r/gtaglitches, Se7en Sins forums, or the most recent YouTube videos about these exploits to see what you can do with your buddies.

