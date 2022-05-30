Top 10 GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheats

Cheat codes were an inseparable part of the original GTA: San Andreas in 2004. They are highly prevalent even in GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition, which was released last year.

This clearly shows how aware GTA developers are about the cheat codes that players use in the game, as they not only enhance the gaming but also provide an escape from the insane difficulty of some of the missions in the game.

Cheat codes have become almost a feature that most fans are aware of, and many use them to make their game a little easier and more fun to play. However, if fans are still unaware of the best cheat codes, this article will provide them with 10 codes they can use in GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

10 best and useful cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas

10) Infinite lung capacity

With this cheat code, players are able to have infinite lung capacity, which is useful while swimming or exploring some kind of water body in the game. This cheat code will also come in handy during a story mission in the game, called Amphibious Assault, in which players have to swim underwater a lot.

PC: MANFROMATLANTIS

PS4/PS5: DOWN, LEFT, L1, DOWN, DOWN, R2, DOWN, L2, DOWN

XBOX: DOWN, LEFT, LB, DOWN, DOWN, RT, DOWN, LT, DOWN

9) Lower wanted level

High wanted levels can get annoying, even disrupting missions or activities. This is where the cheat codes come in handy, as it lowers players' wanted levels. By using the code, players can almost always avoid any type of heat from the police. This cheat is perfect for players who just want to experience the story and do not wish to engage with NPCs needlessly.

PC: TURNDOWNTHEHEAT

PS4/PS5: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

XBOX: RB, RB, B, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

8) Raise wanted levels

This cheat is the exact opposite of the previous cheat, as it will give players a six-star wanted level and every type of law enforcement officer will be after them. It is generally used by advanced players to show off their skills and experience in the game.

If players are getting bored playing this game, they should definitely use this cheat to spice things up.

PC: TURNUPTHEHEAT

PS4/PS5: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

XBOX: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

7) Super Punch

As the name suggests, this cheat code will give players the ability to kill anyone in GTA: San Andreas with only one punch. It also creates a lot of hilarious scenes of people just flying away because of the force of the punch.

This cheat makes the game more fun to play, but it can also be used to dispose of enemies quickly if players are not good at using guns.

PC: STINGLIKEABEE

PS4/PS5: UP, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L2

XBOX: UP, LEFT, A, Y, RB, X, X, X, LT

6) Every car will have nitrous

With this cheat, every car that players drive in GTA San Andreas will have nitrous. This makes traveling really convenient, as players do not require any special car to boost their speed while driving. However, players do need to have good driving skills, as vehicles with nitrous become ridiculously fast and can get easily spin out of control.

PC: SPEEDFREAK

PS4/PS5: LEFT, TRIANGLE, R1, L1, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, DOWN, CIRCLE, L2, L1, L1

XBOX: LEFT, Y, RB, LB, UP, X, Y, DOWN, B, LT, LB, LB

5) Spawn Hunter

This cheat spawns the Hunter, one of the best military helicopters in GTA: San Andreas, with a top speed of 124 mph. It is also packed with missile launchers, making it lethal against huge groups of enemies. Using this helicopter, players can travel long distances quickly while easily overpowering enemies along the way.

PC: OHDUDE

PS4/PS5: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1 R2, L2, L1, L1

XBOX: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB RT, LT, LB, LB

4) Spawn Jetpack

This cheat is arguably the most popular cheat code in GTA: San Andreas. With this cheat, players can spawn a jetpack, making travel really easy because players can easily go to places without anything obstructing them. This is also useful if players do not want to fly a plane or a helicopter as it can be tricky to fly. As an added bonus, players can have it on them all the time

PC: ROCKETMAN

PS4/PS5: L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

XBOX: LB, LT, RB, RT, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

3) Get weapon set 3

This cheat provides players with one of the best lineups of weapons in GTA: San Andreas, consisting of a Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, Combat Shotgun, M4, Bazooka, and Plastic Explosive. If players want a set of amazing weapons quickly, they can use this cheat code to increase their fighting skills.

PC: UZUMYMW

PS4/PS5: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

XBOX: RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

2) Infinite ammo

This cheat code unlocks infinite ammo for any weapon, and it is by far one of the most useful cheats in GTA: San Andreas. This is almost a game-breaking cheat, as fights become almost laughable, especially if players have a strong automatic weapon.

PC: FULLCLIP

PS4/PS5: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1

XBOX: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, DOWN, LB, LB

1) Health, armor, and money ($250,000)

This is one of the most popular cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas, providing players with health, armor, repair cars and over $250,000. This is probably the most used cheat by beginners, as it gives them a significant advantage and headstart in the game.

PC: HESOYAM

PS4/PS5: R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

XBOX: RB, RT, LB, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Players can use any of the cheats mentioned above to increase money in their bank accounts, fluctuate their wanted levels, provide a boost to their health, or get unlimited armor during dangerous situations. All in all, the above cheats ensure that players have a gala time playing GTA: San Andreas every time.

