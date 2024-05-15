Top 5 fan-favorite GTA Online cars under 50K (2024)

GTA Online cars come in all shapes and sizes, but also with varying price tags. Although the best vehicles can often end up costing a fortune, there are a few good choices available for players on a tight budget. Getting cheap cars initially can help with missions and other activities while one gradually gathers funds in their Maze Bank account.

Reddit user u/DarkKnight501's recent post asked fans for the best GTA Online cars under $50,000 and there were some interesting answers. So, in this article, we will ranking those fan-favorite GTA Online cars under 50k in 2024.

Note - The ranking is based on upvotes received by each comment on u/DarkKnight501's Reddit post at the time of writing.

Karin Sultan and other top 4 fan-favorite GTA Online cars under 50k (2024)

5) Vapid Sandking XL

Sandking XL looks to be inspired by the Ford Super Duty (Images via Rockstar Games || Reddit: u/MLawBC52)

The Vapid Sandking XL is an Off-Road vehicle that somewhat resembles a monster truck. It can accommodate four players and can be bought for just $45,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

That being said, the Sandking XL won't offer you much speed as even after max upgradation, it can only go as fast as 99.00 mph (159.32 km/h) per Broughy1322, an expert GTA vehicle YouTuber.

4) Declasse Sabre Turbo

GTA 4's Sabre GT is Sabre Turbo in GTA Online (Images via Rockstar Games || Reddit: u/The_Hoodie_Ghost420)\

The Declasse Sabre Turbo is one of the oldest GTA Online cars and has also appeared in other GTA titles. It sports a classic Muscle Car look and can be purchased for just $15,000 from Benny's Original Motor Works.

Per Broughy1322's performance tests, the Sabre Turbo is capable of hitting a 110.75 mph (178.23 km/h) top speed after full upgradation. It goes without saying that you won't win any multiplayer races with this ride, but it is a good option in certain missions or for general traversal.

3) Karin Sultan

Here's a look at the Karin Sultan (Images via GTABase || Reddit: u/DarkKnight501)

The Karin Sultan is a sports car that, per Broughy1322, can achieve a top speed of 115.75 mph (186.28 km/h) once completely upgraded. This makes it a decent choice for general traversal across the map.

Its $12,000 price tag at Benny's Original Motor Works makes it easily accessible to those on a low budget. Additionally, what's interesting is that the Karin Sultan was seemingly spotted in the first official GTA 6 trailer.

2) Karin Futo

Karin Futo is no longer purchasable but can be stolen (Images via Rockstar Games || Reddit: u/MasonManFree)

The Karin Futo is one of the best cars for players who want to learn drifting in GTA Online, and it offers pretty good performance for free roaming and missions as well. According to Broughy1322, it can go as fast as 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) post full upgradation.

It also offers some nice customization options which is great for those who like tinkering with their rides. Although the Futo is no longer available for purchase on any in-game website, it can be stolen from the streets.

1) Imponte Phoenix

Imponte Phoenix is one of the rarest GTA Online cars (Image via Reddit: u/PirateDaveZOMG)

The Imponte Phoenix is a good-looking car and it seems to be a blend of the Chevy Camaro and the second-generation Pontiac Firebird. Performance-wise, it boasts a 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h) top speed after full upgradation per Broughy1322.

As mentioned, it is also one of the rarest GTA Online cars as it cannot be bought from any in-game websites but only stolen from the open world. Those interested should look for it in areas like Terminal, around Maze Bank Arena, Cypress Flats, or near East Vinewood Parking.

FAQ:

Will all GTA Online cars return in GTA 6?

While many GTA Online cars were seen in the first GTA 6 trailer, as of this writing, there is no way to tell if all its cars will return in the next Grand Theft Auto game.

