Top 5 GTA Online DLCs ranked according to the vehicles added 

Since its initial release in 2013, GTA Online has seen a lot of DLC extension packs, guaranteeing that players get the best experience while playing the game. Most of these DLCs provide players with new missions, characters, clothing items, and, of course, stunning vehicles.

Vehicles are a huge part of these DLCs. However, considering the number of DLCs released over the years, the best vehicles get buried under the pile.

This article will help players decide which DLCs to download, based purely on the vehicles they offer.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 DLCs that offer the best cars in GTA Online

5) Heists Update

The Heists Update was released on March 10, 2015. This was an influential update, as it brought the heist mechanic, which, before this update, was exclusive to the story mode.

This update also brought with it an amazing selection of vehicles such as the Hydra , the Savage, the Principe Lectro, the Valkyrie , the Insurgent, the Karin Technical and a new version of the Kuruma.

These vehicles are not as flashy as other vehicles present in the game, but they are essential for beginners.

4) I'm Not a Hipster Update

The I'm Not a Hipster Update dropped on June 17, 2014 as a total surprise, adding some of the most esoteric vehicles to the game.

This update introduced two classic four doors, Glendale and Warrener, alongside The Dubsta 6x6, Blade, Panto, Rhapsody, and Pigalle. All of them have become in-game classics. Further, this was also one of the last updates where the cars were added to NPC traffic.

These vehicles brought an old-school vibe to the game and many of these vehicles were also present in the previous GTA tiles, thus creating a sense of nostalgia for many players.

3) The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is a major content update for GTA Online, released on December 15, 2020.

For this action-packed DLC, Rockstar Games introduced many new and wide varieties of vehicles, such as the Pegassi Toreador, Vapid Winky, Grotti Brioso, Grotti Itali RSX, Maibatsu Manchez Scout, Dinka Veto Classic/Modern, Mammoth Squaddie, and more.

A submarine called RUNE Kosatka was also introduced in this update, which is described as a very versatile and very heavily armed submarine HQ.

The heist brought every conceivable type of vehicle that a GTA Online player would have wanted and satisfied every kind of vehicle owner with its selection. Be it someone who likes riding in the desert or someone who likes going into the deep ocean, this update has something for everyone.

2) The Contract

The Contract is the most recent update for GTA Online, released on December 15, 2021. This was one of the biggest DLC releases for Grand Theft Auto Online, and it has been met with a lot of support and critical acclaim from fans and critics alike. Some familiar faces from GTA 5 also returned with the DLC.

A major addition of this DLC was the introduction of 17 new vehicles such as the Enus Jubilee, Enus Deity, Pegassi Ignus, Lampadati Cinquemila, Dewbauchee Champion, Pfister Aston, Bravado Buffalo STX, Overflod Zeno, Gallivanter Baller ST, Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, Nagasaki Shinobi and many more.

These vehicles have already cemented themselves as some of the best vehicles players can buy in GTA Online, and fans have already started debating on which one is the best. If players want to ride with style and speed, vehicles from this DLC are essential.

1) Los Santos Tuners

Los Santos Tuners released on July 20, 2021. This GTA Online update was specifically aimed at players who are also car lovers, as all the features of this update centers around vehicles.

The update arguably brought the best cars in the game. These include the Calico GTF, Jester RR, Futo GTX, RT3000, Karin Futo GTX, Dinka Jester RR, Annis Remus, Dinka RT3000, Obey Tailgater S, Vulcar Warrener HKR, Annis ZR350, etc.

The DLC also included the LS Car Meet. Players were able to compete in several new races, or they could also expand their new Autoshop business.

Edited by Saman