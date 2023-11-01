Top 5 GTA Online Halloween costumes of all times

The GTA Online Halloween 2023 festivities are coming to an end, leaving players with limited time to gather some amazing costumes and collectibles that Rockstar Games has added to the online multiplayer. But this is not the first time these types of items have been added in GTA Online. While it can be a little tricky to recreate some of these outfits, gamers still love to get in the spooky mood and make the best out of all the items available in the game.

While there are quite a few such outfits in the game, some of them are quite special, and others are some of the best that the players can have in their inventory. This article lists the top five such costumes in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking the top five best Halloween costumes in GTA Online

5) The UFO boxers

Players looking for something hilarious can try getting abducted by an alien spaceship during the GTA Online Halloween 2023 events. This will unlock the UFO boxers that are actually quite good. However, there are a few conditions to be met before getting hold of this undergarment in the game.

Players need to complete the UFO missions in Grand Theft Auto Online and then get kidnapped by them first. Once done, their character will spawn at a random location, wearing nothing but the UFO boxers. To equip this outfit any other time, just follow these instructions.

Go to the apartment and open the wardrobe.

From here, select the UFO boxers and remove all the other clothing.

4) Skeleton Bodysuit

Skeletons are another scary thing that most people don't want to come across while riding in the game. However, gamers with the GTA+ subscription on Xbox X/S or the PS5 are the only ones who can get a hold of this costume.

This outfit is automatically unlocked when the players meet the abovementioned criteria. Although others have tried recreating similar looks, the bodysuit looks way better. It is quite easy to equip in GTA Online.

Visit the apartment and open the closet.

Go to the Outfits section.

Under Bodysuits, click on the Skeleton option.

3) The Mummy

Mummy is one of the most spooky outfits players can equip during the Halloween events in Grand Theft Auto Online. Not only are these ancient bodies creepy, but seeing one walking down a dark ally is frightening.

Unfortunately, this costume is only available to the Next-Gen console owners who purchase the GTA+ pass. Players who meet these requirements can simply follow these steps to equip the outfit in the game.

Go to the apartment.

Open the closet.

Go to the Outfits section.

Head down to Special and then select the Mummy outfit.

2) The Pumpkin Mask

Pumpkins are a sign of Halloween, and players have recreated several outfits using this item during the GTA Online Halloween events. Although the Pumpkin mask is offered for free, players will still need to purchase other items to complete the look. Note that this outfit is not inspired by any specific character but rather celebrates the spooky carved-out pumpkins.

Get a Black Undertaker Hat from the clothing store.

From the interaction menu, equip the Horror Pumpkin Mask.

Pick out any formal outfit from the clothing store to give the pumpkin man a proper gentlemanly look.

1) Freddy Kruger

Freddy Kruger is one of the most iconic horror antagonists of all time. His burned-up face and metallic claws are a recipe for a nightmare. He also visits the dreams of his unsuspecting targets and kills them in the most brutal ways possible.

It is quite easy to recreate his looks in GTA Online. All players need to do is collect and equip certain items from various stores, and they will be all set to chase other players around Los Santos.

Go to a clothing store and purchase a Red Cardigan sweater.

Under the pants section, select the Black Baggy Pants.

Hop over to the shoe section and pick up the Heavy Uniform Boots.

Next, get the Brown Driving Gloves.

Go to a mask store and purchase the Brown Suit Fedora hat.

Finally, select the Bloody Scalded Psycho mask to complete the Freddy look.

These are some of the best Halloween costumes in GTA Online that players can try putting on. Fans are expecting to see similar stuff in the upcoming game, GTA 6 as well.

