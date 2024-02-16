Where to find Mile High Club in GTA 5?

The Grand Theft Auto series has featured many iconic buildings over the years, one of which is the Mile High Club in GTA 5. Such locations usually become memorable because of their visual appeal; however, the Mile High Club is known for being under construction since the game's release in September 2013. Fans have often joked about the fact, and it seems that it could remain in this state even after Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out.

Although this building can be spotted easily, as it is quite tall and distinct from others in its vicinity, this article will assist those wanting to learn the Mile High Club's exact location in Grand Theft Auto 5.

GTA 5 players can find the Mile High Club in Downtown Los Santos

The Mile High Club can be found in Pillbox Hill, Downtown Los Santos (Highlighted in the image below). The structure has been under construction for the last 10 years but is still the second tallest building in the city, bested only by the Maze Bank Tower. The construction site is positioned right next to Los Santos Transit's Pillbox South Station.

The area highlighted in red depicts Pillbox Hill in Los Santos (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Mile High Club is estimated to be 880 feet tall per the description of GTA Online's Construction Bail parachute jump. The building has appeared in some story mode as well as multiplayer missions, and it might be based on the JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton hotel, which was under construction in the late 2000s, likely during the development of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Fans have often joked about the Mile High Club not being completed even after 10 years. Rockstar Games has released multiple DLCs in the last decade for the title's online mode and even drops a GTA Online weekly update every Thursday, but the building's construction never wrapped up.

The Mile High Club building is still under construction (Image via GTA Wiki)

It also seems that the building might never get completed because if that happens, the missions inside the unfinished Mile High Club and the surrounding construction site will have to be changed to a great degree.

This doesn't seem worth all the effort after a decade since the game's launch, especially with GTA 6's release on the horizon. That said, this unusual trait has helped the Mile High Club secure a spot among the series' iconic buildings like the Vercetti Estate from Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Notably, Vice City will return to the franchise in Grand Theft Auto 6 for the first time since 2006.

