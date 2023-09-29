3 of the worst nerfs in GTA Online history (and 2 of the best buffs)

GTA Online has a rich history of buffs and nerfs, many of which are quite iconic to the current landscape of the game. Anybody who has been playing for years should recall that most of the balancing changes occurred in the past few updates since The Criminal Enterprises onward. Not every adjustment was significant (like buffing Casino Story missions for solo completions), but there are several more worth discussing.

As an honorable mention for nerfs, let's briefly discuss the Rhino Tank. It used to be able to withstand eight rockets anywhere apart from its engine vents. The "I'm Not a Hipster" update reduced that value to just four, regardless of where it hit the tank. That kind of change made the vehicle unviable overnight, which is what the following list will discuss in further detail for other topics.

Three of the worst nerfs in GTA Online history

1) Cayo Perico payout reduction

A random GTA Online weekly update introduced on September 28, 2023, implemented one of the worst balance changes for the average solo player. The Cayo Perico Heist got gutted in terms of profits. Here is what was changed:

30% less value for Sinsimito Tequila, Ruby Necklace, and Bearer Bonds

10% less value for all Secondary Targets except Gold

The setup fee went from $25K to $100K

El Rubio's safe has a lower minimum amount of money, going from $50,000 to $20,000

All these changes make this activity much worse from a moneymaking standpoint. Keep in mind that the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist was once an ideal method for solo players to make cash. Making less money means they must grind more or do something else.

Note that longer cooldowns for solo players restarting The Cayo Perico Heist were introduced in The Criminal Enterprises, going from one in-game day to three.

2) Oppressor Mk II price change

This motorcycle is now one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Criminal Enterprises introduced some necessary nerfs to the Oppressor Mk II. Its homing missile accuracy was reduced, with its countermeasures also becoming much less spammable. Those were fair changes to a vehicle that had an insanely low-skill floor for how valuable it was.

What wasn't necessary was the additional nerf on April 27, 2023, that changed the bike's price from $3,890,250 to $8,000,000. That was a massive jump in price. However, it didn't dissuade people who already owned the motorcycle. Instead, this terrible change made it much harder for beginners to purchase it, as even the Trade Price of $6,000,000 was steep.

3) Over 180 vehicles removed from in-game stores

Not all nerfs have to affect moneymakers or have anything to do with prices. The San Andreas Mercenaries DLC brought forth arguably the worst change in the game's history: The removal of over 180 vehicles from various in-game websites.

Players would now only be able to get those rides from:

Purchase them at Simeon's or Luxury Autos in certain weekly updates

GTA+'s Vinewood Car Club

Auto Shop or Clubhouse (only a select few apply)

Steal them from the streets (only a few cheap options are available)

Buy them from other players in the LS Car Meet (only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S)

This simple change nerfed the availability of most rides for the average player. While some unpopular options were included, notable classics like the Stirling GT bizarrely got removed.

Two of the best buffs in GTA Online history

1) Hangar payout buff

There used to be a time when Hangars were not worth owning (Image via Rockstar Games)

While GTA Online is infamous for having many terrible balancing decisions, a few bright spots have been sprinkled throughout the years. One good buff was giving the Hangar's Sell Missions a permanent 3x boost to its payout. That might seem ridiculous today, but it makes sense, given the context of the business before the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Hangars used to be seen as the undisputed worst business to operate in GTA Online. It was too tedious for a meager payout compared to what other properties offered at the time. These days, the Hangar gives some of the best profits out of any business, albeit it can be hard to run for a few players.

2) Invite Only Sell Missions

One detail that players used to look up in GTA Online was how to get a solo Public session, with the main reason being to complete Sell Missions without any disturbances. Back then, you could only do a Sell Mission in a Public Session. The Criminal Enterprises update changed it, so you can now do them in Invite Only lobbies.

That means players no longer had to worry about being griefed when doing Sell Missions. Those up for a challenge could still do them in a Public Session for a potential bonus.

Who knows what future balance changes will bring forth into GTA Online? Speaking of what lies ahead, check out the latest rumors on a GTA 6 announcement.

