Men's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: Full schedule, match timings, squads, and live-streaming details

The Men's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 will be held at the OCBC Square in Singapore from Wednesday, March 27, to Sunday, March 31. A total of 23 nations will compete in the men's competition.

Fourteen teams will compete in the Qualifying Draw, with four spots for the main draw up for grabs. Iran, Chinese Taipei, and Hong Kong will compete in Qualifying Draw A, while Sri Lanka, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and the Northern Mariana Islands are pitted in Qualifying Draw B.

Qualifying Draw C consists of Australia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tahiti. Meanwhile, Malaysia, India, Macau, and Maldives are drawn in Qualiifying Draw D of the competition.

China, Singapore and the team that finishes atop Qualifying Draw A form Pool A, while Mongolia, Thailand, and the nation finishing first in Qualifying Draw B are pitted in Pool B.

Pool C consists of Japan, the Philippines, and the team finishing atop Qualifying Draw C. Meanwhile, New Zealand, Qatar, and the nation finishing first in Qualifying Draw D will compete in Pool D.

The top two teams from the main round will qualify for the quarter-finals, which is slated to be held on Sunday, March 31. The semi-finals and the final will be held later on Sunday.

Men's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, March 27

Qualifying Draw B - Republic of Korea vs Northern Mariana Islands, 8:30 AM

Qualifying Draw B - Indonesia vs Sri Lanka, 8:55 AM

Qualifying Draw D - Malaysia vs Macau, 10:15 AM

Qualifying Draw D - India vs Maldives, 10:40 AM

Qualifying Draw C - Australia vs Tahiti, 12:35 PM

Qualifying Draw C - Kazakhstan vs Kyrgyzstan, 1:05 PM

Qualifying Draw D - India vs Macau, 1:30 PM

Qualifying Draw D - Maldives vs Malaysia, 1:55 PM

Qualifying Draw B - Northern Mariana Islands vs Sri Lanka, 4:00 PM

Qualifying Draw B - Republic of Korea vs Indonesia, 4:25 PM

Qualifying Draw C - Kazakhstan vs Tahiti, 4:50 PM

Qualifying Draw C - Kyrgyzstan vs Australia, 5:15 PM

Thursday, March 28

Qualifying Draw D - Macau vs Maldives, 8:30 AM

Qualifying Draw D - Malaysia vs India, 8:55 AM

Qualifying Draw B - Indonesia vs Northern Mariana Islands, 10:15 AM

Qualifying Draw B - Sri Lanka vs Republic of Korea, 10:40 AM

Qualifying Draw A - Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong, China, 11:45 PM

Qualifying Draw C - Tahiti vs Kyrgyzstan, 12:35 PM

Qualifying Draw C - Australia vs Kazakhstan, 1:05 PM

Qualifying Draw A - Chinese Taipei vs Islamic Republic of Iran, 4:00 PM

Qualifying Draw A - Islamic Republic of Iran vs Hong Kong, China, 5:40 PM

Friday, March 29

Pool D - New Zealand vs QD D/I, 11:45 AM

Pool B - Mongolia vs QD B/I, 12:10 PM

Pool D - Qatar vs QD D/, 1:30 PM

Pool B - Mongolia vs Thailand, 4:50 PM

Pool D - New Zealand vs Qatar, 5:15 PM

Pool B - Thailand vs QD B/I, 6:05 PM

Saturday, March 30

Pool A - People's Republic of China vs QD A/I, 12:35 PM

Pool C - Japan vs QD C/I, 1:05 PM

Pool A - Singapore vs QD A/I, 1:55 PM

Pool C - Philippines vs QD C/I, 4:00 PM

Pool A - People's Republic of China vs Singapore, 4:25 PM

Pool C - Japan vs Philippines, 5:40 PM

Sunday, March 31

Quarterfinals - D/I vs B/II, 9:20 AM

Quarterfinals - A/I vs C/II, 9:50 AM

Quarterfinals - C/I vs A/II, 11:45 AM

Quarterfinals - B/I vs D/II, 12:10 PM

Semifinals - QF game 1 winner vs QF game 2 winner, 1:30 PM

Semifinals - QF game 3 winner vs QF game 4 winner, 1:55 PM

Third Place - SF game 1 loser vs SF game 2 loser, 4:25 PM

Final - SF game 1 winner vs SF game 2 winner, 5:15 PM

Men's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: Live-Streaming Details

The Men's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 will be live-streamed on FIBA's official YouTube channel and the FIBA 3×3 YouTube channel.

Men's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: Full Squads

Australia

Todd Blanchfield, Joshua Samuel Davey, William David Hickey, James Alexander O’Donnell

China

Pengcheng Lu, Xingrui WU, Peng Yan, Yuanbo Zhu

Chinese Taipei

Chiang Chun, Wei Kai Lin, Cheng-Ping Shih, Xiang-Ping YU

Hong Kong, China

Kwok Chuen Cheung, Lung Tak Tsoi, Ricky Yang, Sui Hung Yeung

India

Arvind Muthu, Pranav Prince, Princepal Singh, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon

Indonesia

Muhammad Daffa Fadhilah Shaldy, Erick Ibrahim Junior, Serigne Modou Kane, Jason Christhoufer Kurniawan

Iran

Ehsan Dalirzahan, Mohammadmahdi Rahimi, Majid Rahimian, Matin Aghajanpour

Japan

Thomas Early Kennedy, Tomoya Ochiai, Ryoma Saito, Ryuto Yasuoka

Kazakhstan

Konyssov Ibragim, Timur Kaliyev, Amanzhan Mukhidenov, Samsin Ramazan

Kyrgyzstan

Zhanysh Adiev, Temirlan Kapakov, Evgenii Pekhov, Nurtai Subanbekov

Macau

Hou In Ho, Ka Tong Lai, Hip Meng Lo, Chan Wai Seng

Malaysia

Ting Chun Hong, Lee Jia Jun, Zhen Kang Leong, Xian Fu Ooi

Maldives

Abdulla Amzar Mohamed, Mohamed Khuwailid Ali, Mafaz Mohamed, Ismail Vildhan Yoosuf

Mongolia

Azbayar Altangerel, Anand Ariunbold, Temuulen Chingis, Binderiya Sandagdorj

New Zealand

Dominique Kelman-Poto, Christopher McIntosh, Nikau Mccullough, Tai Wynyard

Northern Mariana Islands

Preston Obichang Basa, Joaquin Rogolifoi Lizama Jr, Yuyacoby Seike Santos, Douglas Ray Schmidt Jr

Philippines

Yutien Andrada, Christopher Exciminiano, Reuben Chester Saldua, Joseph Sedurifa

Qatar

Mohammed Abbasher, Faisal Abuissa, Ahmad Saeid Mohamad, Omar Mohamed A M Saad

Republic of Korea

Hyuntaek Im, Wonjun Im, Park Raehun, Jongtae Seok

Singapore

Xu Duanyang, Delvin Goh Kok Chiang, Kelvin Lim Hong Da, Ding Loon Tay

Sri Lanka

Rukshan Athapaththu, Pawan Gamage, Kande Dasun Nilantha Mendis, Simron Yogananthan

Tahiti

Maui Olsen Shane Roopinia, Michael Teuratagaroa Rouchon, Reihiti Marama Jacques-Francois Sommers, Larry Teriitemataua

Thailand

Emmanuel Ejesu, Nakorn Jaisanuk, Chanatip Jakrawan, Frederick Lee Jones Lish