Men's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: Full schedule, match timings, squads, and live-streaming details

The Men's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 will be held at the OCBC Square in Singapore from Wednesday, March 27, to Sunday, March 31. A total of 23 nations will compete in the men's competition.
Fourteen teams will compete in the Qualifying Draw, with four spots for the main draw up for grabs. Iran, Chinese Taipei, and Hong Kong will compete in Qualifying Draw A, while Sri Lanka, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and the Northern Mariana Islands are pitted in Qualifying Draw B.
Qualifying Draw C consists of Australia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tahiti. Meanwhile, Malaysia, India, Macau, and Maldives are drawn in Qualiifying Draw D of the competition.
China, Singapore and the team that finishes atop Qualifying Draw A form Pool A, while Mongolia, Thailand, and the nation finishing first in Qualifying Draw B are pitted in Pool B.
Pool C consists of Japan, the Philippines, and the team finishing atop Qualifying Draw C. Meanwhile, New Zealand, Qatar, and the nation finishing first in Qualifying Draw D will compete in Pool D.
The top two teams from the main round will qualify for the quarter-finals, which is slated to be held on Sunday, March 31. The semi-finals and the final will be held later on Sunday.
Men's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Wednesday, March 27
Qualifying Draw B - Republic of Korea vs Northern Mariana Islands, 8:30 AM
Qualifying Draw B - Indonesia vs Sri Lanka, 8:55 AM
Qualifying Draw D - Malaysia vs Macau, 10:15 AM
Qualifying Draw D - India vs Maldives, 10:40 AM
Qualifying Draw C - Australia vs Tahiti, 12:35 PM
Qualifying Draw C - Kazakhstan vs Kyrgyzstan, 1:05 PM
Qualifying Draw D - India vs Macau, 1:30 PM
Qualifying Draw D - Maldives vs Malaysia, 1:55 PM
Qualifying Draw B - Northern Mariana Islands vs Sri Lanka, 4:00 PM
Qualifying Draw B - Republic of Korea vs Indonesia, 4:25 PM
Qualifying Draw C - Kazakhstan vs Tahiti, 4:50 PM
Qualifying Draw C - Kyrgyzstan vs Australia, 5:15 PM
Thursday, March 28
Qualifying Draw D - Macau vs Maldives, 8:30 AM
Qualifying Draw D - Malaysia vs India, 8:55 AM
Qualifying Draw B - Indonesia vs Northern Mariana Islands, 10:15 AM
Qualifying Draw B - Sri Lanka vs Republic of Korea, 10:40 AM
Qualifying Draw A - Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong, China, 11:45 PM
Qualifying Draw C - Tahiti vs Kyrgyzstan, 12:35 PM
Qualifying Draw C - Australia vs Kazakhstan, 1:05 PM
Qualifying Draw A - Chinese Taipei vs Islamic Republic of Iran, 4:00 PM
Qualifying Draw A - Islamic Republic of Iran vs Hong Kong, China, 5:40 PM
Friday, March 29
Pool D - New Zealand vs QD D/I, 11:45 AM
Pool B - Mongolia vs QD B/I, 12:10 PM
Pool D - Qatar vs QD D/, 1:30 PM
Pool B - Mongolia vs Thailand, 4:50 PM
Pool D - New Zealand vs Qatar, 5:15 PM
Pool B - Thailand vs QD B/I, 6:05 PM
Saturday, March 30
Pool A - People's Republic of China vs QD A/I, 12:35 PM
Pool C - Japan vs QD C/I, 1:05 PM
Pool A - Singapore vs QD A/I, 1:55 PM
Pool C - Philippines vs QD C/I, 4:00 PM
Pool A - People's Republic of China vs Singapore, 4:25 PM
Pool C - Japan vs Philippines, 5:40 PM
Sunday, March 31
Quarterfinals - D/I vs B/II, 9:20 AM
Quarterfinals - A/I vs C/II, 9:50 AM
Quarterfinals - C/I vs A/II, 11:45 AM
Quarterfinals - B/I vs D/II, 12:10 PM
Semifinals - QF game 1 winner vs QF game 2 winner, 1:30 PM
Semifinals - QF game 3 winner vs QF game 4 winner, 1:55 PM
Third Place - SF game 1 loser vs SF game 2 loser, 4:25 PM
Final - SF game 1 winner vs SF game 2 winner, 5:15 PM
Men's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: Live-Streaming Details
The Men's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 will be live-streamed on FIBA's official YouTube channel and the FIBA 3×3 YouTube channel.
Men's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: Full Squads
Australia
Todd Blanchfield, Joshua Samuel Davey, William David Hickey, James Alexander O’Donnell
China
Pengcheng Lu, Xingrui WU, Peng Yan, Yuanbo Zhu
Chinese Taipei
Chiang Chun, Wei Kai Lin, Cheng-Ping Shih, Xiang-Ping YU
Hong Kong, China
Kwok Chuen Cheung, Lung Tak Tsoi, Ricky Yang, Sui Hung Yeung
India
Arvind Muthu, Pranav Prince, Princepal Singh, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon
Indonesia
Muhammad Daffa Fadhilah Shaldy, Erick Ibrahim Junior, Serigne Modou Kane, Jason Christhoufer Kurniawan
Iran
Ehsan Dalirzahan, Mohammadmahdi Rahimi, Majid Rahimian, Matin Aghajanpour
Japan
Thomas Early Kennedy, Tomoya Ochiai, Ryoma Saito, Ryuto Yasuoka
Kazakhstan
Konyssov Ibragim, Timur Kaliyev, Amanzhan Mukhidenov, Samsin Ramazan
Kyrgyzstan
Zhanysh Adiev, Temirlan Kapakov, Evgenii Pekhov, Nurtai Subanbekov
Macau
Hou In Ho, Ka Tong Lai, Hip Meng Lo, Chan Wai Seng
Malaysia
Ting Chun Hong, Lee Jia Jun, Zhen Kang Leong, Xian Fu Ooi
Maldives
Abdulla Amzar Mohamed, Mohamed Khuwailid Ali, Mafaz Mohamed, Ismail Vildhan Yoosuf
Mongolia
Azbayar Altangerel, Anand Ariunbold, Temuulen Chingis, Binderiya Sandagdorj
New Zealand
Dominique Kelman-Poto, Christopher McIntosh, Nikau Mccullough, Tai Wynyard
Northern Mariana Islands
Preston Obichang Basa, Joaquin Rogolifoi Lizama Jr, Yuyacoby Seike Santos, Douglas Ray Schmidt Jr
Philippines
Yutien Andrada, Christopher Exciminiano, Reuben Chester Saldua, Joseph Sedurifa
Qatar
Mohammed Abbasher, Faisal Abuissa, Ahmad Saeid Mohamad, Omar Mohamed A M Saad
Republic of Korea
Hyuntaek Im, Wonjun Im, Park Raehun, Jongtae Seok
Singapore
Xu Duanyang, Delvin Goh Kok Chiang, Kelvin Lim Hong Da, Ding Loon Tay
Sri Lanka
Rukshan Athapaththu, Pawan Gamage, Kande Dasun Nilantha Mendis, Simron Yogananthan
Tahiti
Maui Olsen Shane Roopinia, Michael Teuratagaroa Rouchon, Reihiti Marama Jacques-Francois Sommers, Larry Teriitemataua
Thailand
Emmanuel Ejesu, Nakorn Jaisanuk, Chanatip Jakrawan, Frederick Lee Jones Lish