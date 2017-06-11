Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5: Calm to aggressive, the predicted team captains for the new season

by Somesh Chandran Analysis 11 Jun 2017, 15:40 IST

Who will lead the Jaipur Pink Panthers?

Pro Kabaddi Season 5 has all the makings of a cracker. 12 teams slugging it out over the course of three months, fly-by-night success will in no way guarantee the trophy. Persistent and consistent performances will be key for any team with title ambitions.

As a result, having an able leader will occupy paramount importance in every single team’s repertoire. A captain who can steer the ship with self-reliance, during the good times and the bad. We look at 12 leaders who will possibly captain their respective teams this season.

U Mumba

All bets are officially off for anyone who successfully predicts U Mumba’s captain. Anup Kumar will lead the Maharashtra outfit for the fifth consecutive season. By far, the coolest captain in the league will surely have a trick or two up his sleeve in Mumbai’s pursuit for their second title.

Whether his team is up by 10 points or down, Anup’s expression is the same. This trait makes him an ideal and dependable leader.

Uttar Pradesh

Debutants from the most populated country subdivision in the world, the captain of Uttar Pradesh will be carrying the expectations of over 200 million people on his shoulders. So, the team ought to make sure, the shoulders they select are secure enough. Veteran defender, Jeeva Kumar will in all probability lead the outfit.

The 36-year-old would have learnt quite a bit about managing egos, when he was under the tutelage of Anup Kumar at U Mumba. In Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga, he will have two star players at his disposal and will look to bring out the best of them.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

On paper, it may seem as if Abhishek Bachchan has a problem to deal with. A good problem, nonetheless. In Manjeet Chhillar and Jasvir Singh, the Panther’s possess over 30 years of match experience and two outspoken captains.

But the fact that Jasvir Singh has been part of the Panthers since day 1 could well give him the edge over Chhillar, who ably led Pune last season. This one could well be decided by the roll of the dice but Jasvir will still be the favourite to lead the team.

