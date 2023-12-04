Minecraft mods come in an infinite variety of types, and it's only natural for anime and manga fans to develop their very own. It's for this reason that countless mods exist for Mojang's sandbox title that encompasses the world-building and combat style of several beloved animated and written works from Japan. Endless hours of fun await with as little as one single mod download.

From popular Shonen and Isekai genres to series with more niche appeal, there's a Minecraft mod that can suit just about any anime/manga fan. However, some have had a much longer development cycle and may result in a better overall gameplay experience, though the ultimate decision comes down to what a player is looking for.

Nevertheless, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the finest anime/manga mods available.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

10 exciting anime/manga Minecraft mods worth checking out

1) Pixelmon

Pixelmon remains one of the most beloved Minecraft mods of all time (Image via Pixelmon Reforged)

Sure, most Pokemon fans seek out Pixelmon for Minecraft due to their familiarity with the former's games, but there are plenty of fans of the Pokemon anime/manga that utilize Pixelmon as well. It's not difficult to see why, as this mod does its utmost to recreate the world of Pokemon in-game, including battling, trading, breeding, and essentially every Pocket Monster seen in the series.

Towns also generate within Pixelmon, giving solo players a place to stock up on new items like Poke Balls and Potions, while also providing a location to meet up with friends in multiplayer. All in all, if anyone has ever wondered what the Pokemon world would be like in Mojang's landmark title, this is the mod for them.

Download Pixelmon

2) Mahou Tsukai

Mahou Tsukai is a fantastic Minecraft magic mod in its own right (Image via Stepcros/CurseForge)

Even if Minecraft players aren't necessarily acquainted with the Fate/Stay series, this mod is a fantastic experience for anyone who wants to add more magic to the game. By combining red dye, leather, and paper, they can craft the knowledge compendium item that will help them learn the ropes of a new world of powerful magic, friendly familiars, and hidden secrets.

This mod introduces countless new magic spells to the game along with impressive visual effects to accompany them. From powerful combat spells to teleportation and protection glyphs, mystical leylines, and mana circuits, Mahou Tsukai is a great magic mod in general despite its roots in the Fate/Stay franchise.

Download Mahou Tsukai

3) Mine Mine no Mi

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is undoubtedly one of the most epic Shonen anime/manga of all time in both length and scope. With Mine Mine no Mi, Minecraft fans can take on the world of One Piece in either single or multiplayer, consuming Devil Fruits for incredible powers and battling marines, pirates, and everything in between. New structures like enemy ships are also generated for players to conquer and loot.

In addition to new playable classes, fighting styles of unbridled strength, and factions to interact with, Mine Mine no Mi even lets players assemble their pirate crew. Thanks to the inclusion of the Jolly Roger system, fans can create their own custom Jolly Roger for their crew and undertake open-world quests and objectives to become a pirate legend.

Download Mine Mine no Mi

4) Jujutsu Craft

Gojo and Sukuna face off in Jujutsu Craft (Image via Orca_San_/CurseForge)

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the hottest Shonen series for a few years now, blending intense action with sorcery and a world infested with cursed spirits. Jujutsu Craft drops Minecraft fans into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen as a sorcerer. They have access to a vast arsenal of new gear and Cursed Techniques to help them exorcise the cursed spirits roaming the game world.

As fans defeat powerful cursed spirits, their grade as a sorcerer will increase, allowing them to tackle more difficult challenges. Along the way, they can even encounter the countless core members of the series including Satoru Gojo, Itadori Yuji, Yuta Okkotsu, and even the likes of dastardly characters like Suguru Geto and Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses.

Download Jujutsu Craft

5) Kimtesu no Yaiba

Rengoku and Akaza face off in the Kimetsu no Yaiba Minecraft mod (Image via Orca_San_/CurseForge)

Much like other entries on this list, Kimetsu no Yaiba/Demon Slayer is one of the most popular Shonens in recent memory, and this Minecraft mod allows players to take on the power of either side the demons or the Demon Slayer Corps. They can either create their Nichirin Blade and defend humanity as part of the Demon Slayer Corps or imbibe the blood ore of Kibutsuji Muzan to harness demonic powers instead.

Regardless, they will utilize Breathing/Blood Arts to defeat enemy (or fellow) demons to move up the ranks for their faction. No matter which side players choose, they'll progress through their prospective hierarchy and even find new biomes where they can encounter iconic NPCs from the series in locations like Mount Yoko, Sagari, and Nagakumo, among others.

Download Kimetsu no Yaiba

6) JinGames Dragon Block C

Dragon Block C sees Minecraft players enter the world of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise (Image via NagyBenjamin97/CurseForge)

For plenty of anime and manga fans, Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball was a gateway to the industry, and Dragon Block C sees Minecraft players return to the franchise's universe. The mod includes aspects of every major entry in the franchise including the original Dragon Ball, Z, GT, and Dragon Ball Super.

Players can select a race from the vast number of those seen in Dragon Ball. Further, they can learn transformations and techniques, and enjoy a new Dragon Ball story that sees them traverse Earth and many other planets via vehicles like personal flight, the Flying Nimbus, and Capsule Corp's space vessels. They can even visit Goku and the Z Fighters and encounter the various villains from across the Dragon Ball franchise.

By accumulating TP, players can take on the power of the various Super Saiyan stages, or even assume the devastating capability of the Angels and the Gods of Destruction. It's a long road, but it doesn't hurt to collect the Dragon Balls and make a few wishes along the way.

Download Dragon Block C

7) AHZNB's Naruto ShinobiCraft

A Minecraft player wields the Rasengan in AHZNB's Naruto Shinobicraft (Image via AHZNB/CurseForge)

Alongside the likes of Dragon Ball and One Piece, Naruto is one of the most influential anime/manga of the past few decades. Since that's the case, Minecraft fans can rest assured knowing AHZNB's Naruto Shinobicraft is a spectacular mod that allows them to dive into the Naruto world after they craft their first shuriken and kunai.

From those humble beginnings, Minecraft players can gain ninja XP by defeating enemies, leveling up to enhance their Chakra, learning the various Jutsus to battle their foes, and even harnessing Kekkei Genkai and Dojutsu. However, there are plenty of dangers courtesy of the likes of the Akatsuki and the Tailed Beasts. So learning to become a master shinobi won't be a cakewalk.

Download Naruto ShinobiCraft

8) TenSura - That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

A Minecraft player stands before the Mystic tree in the TenSura mod (Image via MinhEragon/CurseForge)

A series well-known for its vivid fantasy world, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (TTIGRAAS) has a burgeoning fanbase. TenSura is a mod that magnificently captures the appeal of the series, from battling massive monsters to taking on subordinates, summoning spirits, reincarnation, and evolution. Each system is incredibly well-developed and will take plenty of dedication to progress through.

Chock full of skills, custom mobs, new bosses, and player races, TenSura can even draw in fans of fantasy and RPGs who have limited knowledge of TTIGRAAS.

Download TenSura

9) Avatar Mod 2: Out of the Iceberg

A Minecraft player harnesses their Firebending skills in Avatar Mod 2 (Image via ProjectKorra/YouTube)

Though they were produced in the West, Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: The Legend of Korra remain indelible marks in the history of animation. Avatar Mod 2: Out of the Iceberg does focus heavily on multiplayer Minecraft gameplay. However, it can be a blast to play thanks to its fast-paced combat mechanics that utilize the four primal elements and the bending techniques that made Avatar a household name.

This Minecraft mod doesn't recreate the world of Avatar (though there are plenty of Minecraft maps and resource packs that do), but it does offer over 32 bending abilities using the four elements (Water, Air, Fire, and Earth) as well as four sub-elements (Ice, Sand, Lightning, and Combustion). Players can mix and match their techniques, which makes for some breathtaking PvE and PvP moments alike.

Download Avatar Mod 2

10) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia brings Minecraft fans into the mythos of Kohei Horikoshi's world of heroes and villains (Image via R3TR0st/CurseForge)

Considered the Shonen icon for a new generation of anime and manga fans, My Hero Academia imagines a world where the majority of humankind has inherent superpowers (known as Quirks) that place them on the path to becoming superheroes and supervillains. Although this Minecraft mod is still in development and has promised a "Plus Ultra Edition" in the future, it already shows promise.

Bringing together the iconic quirk-based combat that has spanned across anime, manga, and video games, My Hero Academia allows Minecraft players to command several iconic Quirks and use them as they see fit. The world of the series hasn't arrived quite yet, but harnessing the power of the series' most memorable characters undoubtedly has its appeal.

Download My Hero Academia