Minecraft's new crafter is a redstone component coming in 1.21 that adds automatic crafting to the game. While this has been a feature of many of the best technical modpacks for years, the feature coming to vanilla is almost entirely unexpected.

Even the experimental version of the crafter in the game has revolutionized many of Minecraft's most advanced farms by being able to combine different outputs to make items.

Five of the best farms to take advantage of the crafter's potential are detailed below, along with what makes them so amazing for automation.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five best farms to use Minecraft's upcoming crafter in

1) Bartering farms

Minecraft piglin bartering is a strange and powerful system. It allows players to give piglins gold ingots in exchange for a random item from a loot table. This table includes items like string, iron nuggets, nether quartz, leather, nether bricks, and gravel, which, while normally bad barters, can be made very useful with crafters.

Just as a few examples, a bartering farm could have its item output filtered so that the iron nuggets are converted into ingots. These ingots could then be automatically combined with bamboo from a nearby bamboo farm to eventually automate the production of hoppers to build other farms. Or string could be combined with bamboo instead for automatic scaffolding.

The possibilities for the new crafter presented by bartering farms are truly unparalleled.

2) Wood farms

Tree farms were already among Minecraft's best farms. (Image via Voltrox/YouTube)

Wood might be the most important resource in the entire game. It's needed to make the crafting table required to make the first tools to build a Minecraft starter base. It's also needed for so many items that are important, such as trapdoors and chests, which are turned into the Minecraft hoppers that run so many vital farms.

This makes using the crafter to help automate a wood farm a good idea. Rather than a series of composters feeding in bone meal, players could instead hook up a skeleton spawner farm's output to the wood farm, causing any dropped bones to be filtered into a crafter and then converted into bone meal.

3) Rocket farms

Firework rockets aren't very useful until after the player gets an elytra, where they become one of the most important items in the game. They can propel players in flight indefinitely, so long as the elytra don't break from durability damage and there are more rockets to use.

There are two different farms needed to make rockets at a mass scale: sugar cane farms for the paper and creeper farms for the gunpowder. A generic Minecraft mob farm can be used here, but it won't be as efficient as a specialized creeper farm. Building these two near each other will allow for their outputs to be combined into rockets by a crafter automatically, a huge increase in convenience and efficiency.

4) Gold ingot/block farms

Zombified piglin gold farms are one of the best XP farms in all of Minecraft due to just how many of them can spawn on the roof of the Nether. The only major inconvenience to the farm is the fact that the nuggets dropped by zombified piglins are horrifically inefficient for storage.

Normally, players would need to combine these nuggets into ingots and then into blocks by hand. However, connecting crafters to the end of a gold farm can be used to convert the nuggets into ingots and then also convert those ingots into blocks. This will result in the gold farm's storage being 81 times more effective, as 81 nuggets go into a single block of gold.

That being said, stopping at golden ingots is required if players want to build the automated bartering farm mentioned earlier.

5) Stone brick farms

Cobblestone farms are even more useful with crafters. (Image via Shulkercraft/YouTube)

Cobblestone farms are a great way to get building resources for medieval Minecraft builds, such as castles or villages. They take advantage of TNT duplication and cobblestone generators to produce an unlimited supply of cobble. However, most people end up smelting this cobblestone back down into stone to make stone bricks. So why not automate this process?

Connecting the output of a cobblestone farm to a super smelter that's, in turn, fed by a kelp or bamboo farm will result in an unlimited supply of stone. This stone can then be fed into crafters to automatically convert it into stone bricks, which are much more useful for building than regular cobblestone.