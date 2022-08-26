5 best Minecraft seeds to help players beat the game

Minecraft is an incredibly open-ended game. There are no quests and objectives to complete or even a plot to follow.

Players are free to make their own decisions and do whatever they can conceive of. The only real way to mark any progress is to defeat the game's two bosses — the ender dragon and the Wither.

The Wither is not a required fight, but the ender dragon is. This is because players must jump into the end portal after the mob first dies for the credits to roll. While this can be a difficult task, having a world seed with certain structures and features can make beating the game much easier.

Listed below are some amazing seeds that can help players easily beat the Java edition of the game.

Frozen Spawn, Six Igloo Tundra, and 3 other incredible seeds that players can use to win Minecraft quickly

1) Ancient Cityscape

A jungle temple nestled within a bamboo forest (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -6346846722201564002

Ancient City: 152, 568

Ancient City: -360, 568

Ancient City: -584, 840

Ancient City: -552, 1192

Ancient City: -184, 1624

Ancient City: -600, 1768

Ancient City: -1144, 504

Ancient City: -1288, 600

Ancient City: -1064, 872

Ancient City: -1448, 808

Ancient City: -1080, -536

Ancient City: -1512, -328

Ancient City: -1672, -152

Woodland Mansion: -2184, -408

Village: 96, 1344

Village: 16, 1696

Village: -960, 1456

Village: -1248, -352

Village: -400, -1248

Village: -832, -1312

Village: -1072, -1008

Village: -1536, -1024

Pillager Outpost: -512, 1648

Jungle Temple: -1192, 1592

This Minecraft seed will spawn players in a jungle consisting of bamboo, sparse, and regular jungle biomes. To the east, players will find a badlands biome. To the west, they will find a mixture of oak forests, dark oak forests, birch forests, and plains biomes.

There are also a more than a dozen mountains scattered around spawn, which are flush with different ores. Below these mountains, players can find ancient cities. This means that a total of more than a dozen ancient cities are quickly accessible to players.

There are also eight villages near spawn. This should grant players more than enough iron to make armor and weapons as well as enough food and beds to make it through Minecraft and kill the ender dragon quickly.

2) Frozen Spawn

A zombie village found on the seed, should the player want to make a villager trading area (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 486846301869875090

Pillager Outpost: -240, -432

Witch Hut: -1288, -264

Zombie Village: -1328, 128

Village: 96, -400

Village: 288, 608

Village: -416, -288

Village: -464, 736

Village: -864, 304

Village: -1344, -432

Village: -864, -1088

Village: -752, -1344

Basement Igloo: -664, 280

This seed spawns players in an area consisting of Minecraft’s colder biomes like taigas, tundra, and frozen rivers.

To the west of spawn is a swamp biome, and to the south is a large mushroom island biome. Traveling southwest will take players to even more cold biomes, such as snowy plains, tundra, and snowy slopes.

These snowy plains and taigas contain several villages, which should provide players with iron and food. Additionally, there is an igloo with a basement near spawn, from which players can get a golden apple for extra safety and health regeneration for the ender dragon fight.

3) Igloo spawn

A chunk map for the seed (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: 457553837897556182

Basement Igloo: 168, 152

Basement igloo: 1080, -744

Village: 368, -224

Village: -848, -336

Village: -1024, 384

Village: -208, 896

Pillager outpost: -1792, 272

Ancient City: -1864, 520

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a large area of taiga, windswept hills, snowy taiga, snowy plains, frozen oceans, and ice spikes biomes. There are many plains to the north, and the seed’s taigas stretch for hundreds of blocks to the west.

There are two different igloos with basements near spawn. This gives players the opportunity to acquire two golden apples, which are vital for staving off death in bad situations. Additionally, there are a few villages near spawn that players can loot for iron, food, and beds.

4) Double Temples, Triple Apples

The buried desert temple that contains two golden apples (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 2743148320029645557

Desert Temple: -872, -376

Desert Temple: -1448, -344

Ancient City: 824, 616

Ancient City: 1256, 632

Ancient City: -1432, -968

Village: 0, 368

Village: -224, -480

Village: 800, -720

Village: 32, -768

Village: 1280, 880

Village: -1408, 48

Basement Igloo: 872, 1640

This seed spawns Minecraft players on the border of a badlands and desert biomes, with additional oak forests nearby.

To the south, players will find many colder biomes. Players can also find an igloo with a basement where they can get a golden apple, an incredibly useful item for avoiding death in clutch situations.

To the east of spawn, players will find two desert temples inside a combination of badlands and deserts. These two desert temples have a total of three golden apples, almost ensuring that players can survive through the ender dragon fight.

There are also plenty of villages next to spawn, from where players can get the beds, iron, armor, and food.

5) Six Igloo Tundra

An ice spikes biome found on the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 5983112191636266000

Basement Igloo: -984, 1272

Basement Igloo: -1752, 1080

Basement Igloo: -1256, 1640

Basement Igloo: -1880, 1768

Basement Igloo: -2184, 1272

Basement Igloo: -2296, 264

Village: -512, 576

Village: -1024, 208

Village: -1376, 304

Village: -1856, 656

Village: -912, 1136

Village: -1360, 1440

Village: -1056, 1680

Village: -1856, 1456

This seed spawns players in Minecraft’s classic oak forest biome. There are old growth forests to the north, taigas to the south, and dark oak forests to the west.

A massively expansive tundra area is also located in the southwest. It consists of frozen biomes, ice spikes biomes, gravelly hills, snowy and regular taigas, and snowy plains biomes.

The snowy biomes surrounding spawn contain a whopping six different igloos with basements. This means players can get six different golden apples.

There are also a plethora of villages near spawn, which can provide players with more than enough food, iron, beds, and armor.

