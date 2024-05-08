Outdated Minecraft features Mojang should revisit in the future

While Mojang has done an admirable job introducing new features to Minecraft, some have fallen by the wayside and haven't gotten quite as much attention recently. With the Tricky Trials update set to be released in the coming weeks, the developer may be able to take time out to plan its next major update, and there are more than a few features that would benefit from another look.

From revitalizing old structures to updating some of Minecraft's core mechanics, the game has plenty of features that could use a re-examination. Mojang has done a solid job at bringing several aspects of the title into the current day, and it doesn't hurt to take a look at some features that should get the same treatment next.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 Minecraft features that Mojang should revisit

1) The time cycle

The passage of time could yield much more in Minecraft than it currently does (Image via Mojang)

Aside from the light levels and the growth of certain blocks, not much changes over time in Minecraft. The sun and moon rise and fall in an endless cycle, and the game's internal clock keeps track of the days players have survived.

However, the passage of time could be much more interesting with a few tweaks. For instance, many players have requested that Mojang introduce seasonal changes depending on how many days have passed, shaking up the makeup of their game world and even altering biomes. If various world mods have been able to pull it off, surely it's something the developer might want to explore as well.

2) Advancements and achievements

Advancements and achievements could feel a bit more meaningful (Image via Mojang)

While advancements in Minecraft Java Edition yield experience on occasion and Bedrock Edition achievements can unlock cosmetics, both of these Minecraft milestones could use an update. Many mods and custom game modes tend to use advancements and achievements as a way to provide players with fresh crafting recipes or new ways to progress through the game.

Keeping the experience and cosmetic gains for achievements/advancements is great. However, Mojang could introduce new ways to interwork these milestones so that they're worth pursuing in more than one playthrough, making them feel significant to a player's progression each session.

3) Combat

Minecraft's last major combat update hasn't aged well (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to one of the most requested feature updates from the Minecraft community, combat is usually one of the most urgent. The 1.9 Combat Update hasn't been particularly well-received over time. The Combat Test updates that were teased a few years ago haven't exactly manifested as intended, leaving players desperate for updated combat mechanics.

This isn't to say that the combat system needs to be completely torn down and rebuilt, but several aspects could use a modern facelift. By 2024's standards, Minecraft's combat can feel a bit clunky even compared to the beloved 1.12.2 version from several years ago. There's no time like the present to give combat another look.

4) Food and hunger

Minecraft's hunger system could use a little more complexity (Image via Mojang)

Although the in-game food items and hunger system work as needed, they could certainly be improved. In their current state, players tend to farm a small selection of food items and ignore the rest, which isn't ideal considering how many different foodstuffs are available in the game. Perhaps it might be time to add different nutritional bonuses when players consume various food types.

Obviously, Mojang doesn't want to make the act of eating too difficult, but there's room for growth. By improving the benefits of eating different foods (or perhaps expanding the cooking system to allow for dishes with different benefits like in food mods), some of the oft-overlooked foods in the game can become meaningful parts of player diets again.

5) Java Edition visual optimization

Java Edition's performance is starting to fall behind after years of updates (Image via Mojang)

When Minecraft was first conceptualized, it was little more than a side project, and Notch certainly hadn't expected it to become the worldwide phenomenon it ultimately became. Due to its skyrocketing success, much of Java Edition's unoptimized "spaghetti" code still exists in the game engine, and many players have pointed out that it isn't performing well even on quality hardware.

Much like a combat update, many players have been requesting that Mojang take some time to take another look at Java Edition's performance. It may still run well enough with mods, but some players simply expect more out of a game that has existed for over a decade. Even small improvements to performance and visual quality-of-life settings would go a long way.