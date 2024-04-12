How to get Revaulting advancement in Minecraft

The Revaulting advancement in Minecraft is one of the five new advancements coming to the game with the 1.21 update. The title's advancement system is another unexpected area for developer Mojang to touch on in the patch, joining bad omen and brewing in older features to be expanded on.

Getting the Revaulting advancement itself is pretty simple: unlock an ominous vault with an ominous trial key. However, there's a lot more to this process than one might expect.

Detailed below is everything players need to know about getting the Revaulting advancement in Minecraft.

Steps to get new Revaulting advancement in Minecraft

1) Find a trial chamber

Trail chamber maps were an amazing addition (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you'll need to do to get the Revaulting advancement in Minecraft is find a trial chamber. Due to them being an underground structure, this initial task might seem daunting.

Thankfully, Mojang is aware of how frustrating it would be to rely on random mining to find the latest of Minecraft's best structures, and there is a solution available to take you straight to one.

This is a new cartographer villager trade for a map. This map functions identically to the preexisting ones for ocean monuments and woodland mansions. Keep in mind, though, that this new trial chamber map trade exists in the same "slot" as the woodland mansion trade. This means that there's not a guarantee that a single cartographer will have the trial chamber map trade.

That being said, you could also set up a full-power beacon and instamine around until you find one. Due to Minecraft's new ore distribution, this would also be a fantastic way to get resources.

2) Get an ominous bottle

Ominous bottles can be conveniently found within trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Once a trial chamber has been located, the next step to getting the Revaulting advancement in Minecraft is to get an ominous bottle. This is 1.21's new way of getting the bad omen effect. Bad omen transforms into trial omen within a trial chamber, which is needed to actually find ominous vaults and keys to open them.

Ominous bottles are dropped by raid captains in the same way that bad omen used to be applied. However, they can also drop from vaults, so it's worth opening a few to try and skip having to wait around for a pillager raiding party to spawn.

3) Grind for ominous keys

Ominous keys are required to open ominous vaults (Image via Mojang)

Once trial omen kicks off a Minecraft ominous trial event, every ominous spawner will have a slightly reduced chance to drop an ominous key. These are rusted versions of the regular trial key, with a few extra skulls to help distinguish them visually outside of the color. This reduction is a 30% chance rather than the trial key's regular 50% chance.

This does mean that a few rounds might need to be made through the trial chamber, depending on luck. Do keep in mind that ominous events spawn mobs with more equipment, so stay cautious.

Keep an eye out while exploring for ominous vaults, which are soul-fire blue versions of regular vaults. These are what need to be opened to actually get the advancement, as mentioned previously.

Outside of finding a trial chamber, this is the longest and most arduous part of getting the Revaulting advancement in Minecraft.

4) Get Minecraft's Revaulting advancement

Actually getting the advancement is easy (Image via Mojang)

At this point, getting the Revaulting advancement in Minecraft is just a matter of grinding out ominous bottles to replay ominous events until you get an ominous key. The actual advancement is easy to get, as all you need to do is use the key to open an ominous vault, as established previously. It should pop when the key is used.

In the absolute worst-case scenario, a new trial chamber can always be found for the entire process to repeat. This means that getting the Revaulting advancement in Minecraft is essentially just a matter of time for truly dedicated achievement hunters.