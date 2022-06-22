Top 10 game-changing mods for Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft is heavily reliant on mods impacting the gameplay. While this is a slight exaggeration, the game might not have thrived without the community adding many custom features through mods and modpacks in the last decade.

While some of these mods retain the essence of the vanilla game, others aim to overhaul every detail and reframe Minecraft to new and veteran players alike.

All players should explore these Minecraft 1.19 mods

10) Starter Kit

Starter Kit giving a new player basic tools (Image via Minecraft)

One of the more interesting options added to the world creation menu was the bonus chest. These chests are placed near the player at spawn, and oftentimes have a decent amount of useful starting resources: wooden tools, saplings, food, seeds, etc.

The starter kit mod takes this concept to the extreme. The mod uses a configurable text file to place items into the player’s inventory when they first launch into a world.

This means that players who do not want to spend the first five or ten minutes in a new world monotonously making a wooden pickaxe just to mine cobblestone for new stone tools can instead spawn with stone tools and some basic foodstuffs when they first load in.

9) Just Enough Items

The inventory interface from Just Enough Items (Image via Minecraft)

An obvious inclusion on any list of game-changing mods is JEI. This is a mod that adds a robust recipe book, one that puts the official to shame. Players can search for an item and find ways to craft it. They can also find all other methods of acquisition, if there are multiple.

The best part of JEI is that it works with almost every mod in the market. This means JEI is vital for players using new modpacks for the first time, as otherwise progression would be almost impossible.

8) JourneyMap

A player looking at the full size JourneyMap map (Image via Minecraft)

JourneyMap is a well-known mod for good reasons. It adds many features that enhance the base game without changing much to make Minecraft not feel boring.

The mod adds a minimap to the upper right corner that updates in real time, showing the player what the world looks like from above, and even tracking the movements of nearby entities in real time as well. For players who do not want to explore manually, there is an auto-map button that will fill in the map automatically.

There are also waypoints that players can add to the map that can act as fast travel points. Players can also export sections of the map as image files to take with them on the go or to share with friends.

7) End Portal Recipe

The recipe for craftable end portal frames (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most frustrating parts of Minecraft is the inability to move to the end portal. Instead of making intricate rooms in their bases to host their nether portals, players must instead customize a random room in the middle of the underground near their portal or leave it undecorated.

However, the end portal recipe mode aims to solve this minor, yet incredibly annoying, issue. It makes the ender dragon drop an egg, which can be used with end stone and eyes of ender to craft new portal frames. Players can also break the portal frame in the stronghold if they have silk touch and collect the frame to move, though this can be configured in the mod’s files.

This makes it possible for players to move the end portal to their base, and create and decorate specific areas for it, just like for their nether portal.

6) Sophisticated backpacks

A backpack on the ground being loaded with items (Image via Minecraft)

One of the major issues plaguing Minecraft at the moment is the inventory issue. Over the years, so many new items and variations of items have been added to the game that player’s inventories can quickly become clogged up. Mojang themselves are still struggling with a solution, as we have not heard about the bundle they announced for more than a year.

Sophisticated backpacks are the answer to this issue. It has added five tiers of backpacks: leather, iron, gold, diamond, and netherite, each with more space and upgrade slots than the last. These backpacks can be accessed while the player is wearing them, or placed onto the ground and act like a chest.

This makes it possible for players to carry more with them, especially when combined with shulkers in the late game, and should totally solve the inventory issue.

5) Whisperwoods

The hidebehind (Image via Minecraft)

A nearly universal sentiment, it seems, that can be found among veterans of the Minecraft community is that the game used to be scarier. Caves used to be darker, and things felt more dangerous. As the game has gotten older, and more of the intricacies of the game have been figured out, a lot of the fear that came from the unknown has entirely vanished.

Whisperwoods is a horror forest themed mod that is designed to add creatures designed to add some of this fear back into the gameplay and overall spice up the gameplay.

On the peaceful side, there are moths that spawn at night and are attracted to light, though in great enough numbers they can break torches. On the horror side, there is the hidebehind.

This tall shadowy being stalks players through the night, waiting for an opening to swoop in and devour them in just a few bites, though their bright glowing eyes can give them away. They will also avoid bright lights.

4) Repurposed structures

An example of a new structure: desert ruins (Image via Minecraft)

Repurposed structures, as stated in the description, is a mod about taking the existing vanilla features and structures and creating new variants or modifications to them.

This means that the repurposed structures mod is focused on revamping the basic vanilla structures that have not seen an update for many years now, to flesh them out and bring them to a state more in line with modern Minecraft.

There are, for example, new dungeons and mineshaft variants, new types of temples, new pillagers outposts, new village types, new strongholds for different dimensions, desert-well style structures for other biomes, and even new ruins for multiple dimensions.

All in all, this mod will breathe some much-needed new life into the constructed elements of the world, adding much to the atmosphere and excitement of the overworld.

3) Dimensional Dungeons

A portal to a dungeon dimension (Image via Minecraft)

While RPG mods can feel amazing to progress through, they inevitably end with the player being so strong that nothing can pose a real threat to them. This is where dimensional dungeons come in.

This mod adds a new dungeon dimension to the game that is entirely procedurally generated. There is limited ability to place or break blocks in the dungeon dimension, meaning players can’t cheese the dungeons for quick loot.

These dungeons, while randomly placed, have been built to be challenging, yet it feels fair to the player to avoid cheap deaths.

This mod also adds a personal build dimension where players can build to their heart’s content.

2) Origins++

An example of selecting an origin on a new world (Image via Minecraft)

This is an interesting trend in Minecraft mods, with many striving to turn the game into almost a different genre. There are many that add RPG elements, such as leveling or scaling magic, for example. The origins++ mod is another of these mods. Many RPGs for video games and table-top have a background feature that changes how the game is played.

The origins++ mod is an extension of the origins mod. This allows players to select from over 100 origins when joining a world, each with unique advantages, disadvantages, and powers to alter playstyles and mix up gameplay.

Some of these go so far as to make players totally aquatic, being unable to live outside of water, or giving them extra inventory space at the expense of hungering faster.

1) Advent of Ascension

A portal to one of the mod's many new dimensions (Image via Minecraft)

Where origins++ was a baby step into the RPG world that Minecraft can become with mods, AoA is jumping headfirst with little regard for anything else.

This mod has totally overhauled the game's progression, adding more than 20 new dimensions for players to explore, with a whopping 35 bosses spread through these dimensions and over 500 mobs to discover in their new natural habitats.

The mod does not stop there though, with new skills being added that players can level up to gain rewards and other bonuses, however there is also a player level which can also be increased for additional abilities and rewards.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

