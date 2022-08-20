7 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for diamonds and villages in 2022

There are two things any Minecraft player is going to be looking for when starting a new survival world: diamonds and villages. Villages grant players early access to amazing early state Minecraft loot, including enough food to survive the first few days of a new world, and, if the player is lucky, iron armor, or at least enough iron to make a shield and some basic armor and tools.

On the other side of the equation are diamonds. Diamonds are useful for creating tools and armor that players will be using for the majority of the game, as well as enchanting tables that unlock some of the most powerful aspects of Minecraft, including fortune, silk touch, and even riptide.

Seven amazing Minecraft Bedrock seeds for villages and diamonds in 1.19

7) Double Zombie Villages

One of the two zombie villages found near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 6079261153652975795

With Diamonds:

Buried Treasure (1): 152, -616

Buried Treasure (1): 904, 712

Without Diamonds:

Zombie Village: -904, 248

Zombie Village: 232, -504

Village: -152, 184

Village: -424, -344

Village: -936, -360

Village: 584, 856

Village: 152, 664

Village: -520, 744

Village: -1448, 664

Pillager Outpost: -648, 392

Basement Igloo: -408, 744

This seed spawns players in the middle of a large plains biome. To the east, players can find some forest and taiga biomes. To the west, players can find more forests and plains. To the southwest, players can find a mixture of snowy plains and snowy taiga. To the south, players can find regular plains biomes and some mountains.

Players can find two buried treasures near the spawn with a diamond in each. There is also a basement igloo to the southwest, along with multiple villages, a pillager outpost, and a zombie village.

Players can find more villages in the plains near spawn, as well as another zombie village to the north. This seed might lack some in the diamond department, but the two zombie villages near spawn are quite rare.

6) Spawn Treasures and Mushroom islands

Part of the giant mushroom island found near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -1562784613891469971

With Diamonds:

Buried Treasure (1): 200, -184

Buried Treasure (1): 200, -312

Buried Treasure (1): 152, -248

Without Diamonds:

Desert Temple: 712, -152

Desert Temple: 1336, 104

Village: 776, 296

Village: -360, 296

Village: -216, 1256

Mushroom island: 2000, -800

This seed spawns players on a small beach, surrounded by oceans to the north and west, and Minecraft’s warm biomes to the east and south. To the east, players can find savannah, desert, and badlands, while the south contains jungles, sparse jungles, mangrove swamps, and regular swamps. There is a massive mushroom island to the northeast of spawn, at the listed coordinates.

Players can find a village to the south, with a second village to the southwest, and a third village just across a small channel to the west. Additionally, there are two desert temples in the deserts to the east of spawn. There are a plethora of buried treasures near spawn, two of which contain diamonds and are labeled above.

5) Villages and Mansion

The woodland mansion relatively close to spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 9052976841900068914

With Diamonds:

Buried Treasure (1): 8, 200

Buried Treasure (2): 136, 328

Buried Treasure (1): -184, -376

Without Diamonds:

Village: 40, 104

Village: -376, -488

Village: -232, 680

Village: -856, -824

Woodland Mansion: -888, 24

This seed spawns players on a small beach alongside a small inland sea. Alongside this spawn beach, players can find three different buried treasures that contain a total of four diamonds, enough to make a pickaxe to enter the nether, or a sword and enchanting table, if the player wants to go the more offensive route.

Across the small sea to the west, players can find a dark oak forest biome with a woodland mansion inside of it, though this might be tough for players just spawning into the world for the first time, and there are forests and plains to the north and south.

There are also four different villages within a thousand blocks of spawn that should give players ample food for their early game.

4) Stony Shores and Treasure Chests

The stony beach and old growth taiga that players spawn in (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -5376895774718825110

With Diamonds:

Buried Treasure (2): 200, -120

Buried Treasure (1): 328, -56

Buried Treasure (1): 392, -120

Buried Treasure (1): 408, -184

Without Diamonds:

Village: -296, -1000

Village: 712, -968

Village: 1384, -936

Village: 1672, -344

Village: 1272, 744

Village: 712, 712

Pillager Outpost: 424, -504

Pillager Outpost: 1896, 584

Basement Igloo: 1064, 376

Basement Igloo: 1224, 648

This seed spawns players on a stony beach surrounding a small old growth spruce taiga biome. To the south, players can find an expansive frozen ocean biome. To the west, players can find more ocean, and to the south, players can find snowy plains and taigas. To the north are more taigas. To the east are forests, plains, and then more taiga.

This small stony beach has several buried treasures underneath it, at the labeled coordinates, each of which contains at least one diamond. There are more buried treasures on the beach, but none that contain diamonds in the immediate proximity of spawn.

There are several pillager outposts, basement igloos, and villages near spawn that players can also get abundant early game loot from.

3) Badlands Treasure Clusters

The contents of one of the buried treasures near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -4308247893769389306

With Diamonds:

Buried Treasure (1): -104, 152

Buried Treasure (1): 8, 216

Buried Treasure (1): -248, 200

Desert Temple (2): -712, -904

Without Diamonds:

Ancient City: -232, -744

Pillager Outpost: 408, 584

Pillager Outpost: -1064, -568

Villager: 680, 120

Villager: 744, 616

Villager: -312, 552

Villager: -1000, 184

Villager: -824, -760

Villager: -1352, -920

This seed spawns players in the center of a massive mixture of badlands and deserts. To the south and southwest, players can find a mixture of many of Minecraft’s warmer biomes, including swamps, jungles, sparse jungles, and bamboo jungles, for players wanting to make a treehouse-oriented base, or something similar.

Within this combination of deserts and badlands, players can find a plethora of goodies. There are a few buried treasures near spawn that contain diamonds, and also a desert temple near spawn with even more diamonds. The desert also contains several villages and pillager outposts that players should be able to loot within the first day or two of a new Minecraft world.

2) Sunflower Spawn

The small sunflower island that players spawn on when using this seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 3220349433857160630

With Diamonds:

Buried Treasure (1): 24, 264

Buried Treasure (1): 72, 136

Buried Treasure (3): 216, 8

Buried Treasure (1): 264, -56

Without Diamonds:

Village: -920, -744

Village: -344, -1000

Village: 616, 344

Village: -328, -280

Ancient City: -200, -648

This seed spawns players on a small sunflower island, with the mainland being to the north and east. Across a small ocean to the south, players can find a mixture of desert and badlands. To the north, players can find a small mountain range.

Underneath this mountain, players can find an ancient city, just waiting to be looted. Additionally, there are four different villages within a thousand blocks of spawn, able to provide ample food. Lastly, just across a small channel, players can find a multitude of buried treasures that will offer a few diamonds to jumpstart the player’s progression.

1) Frozen Treasure Spawn

One of the many igloos with basements found near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 5253828513912602933

With Diamonds:

Buried Treasure (2): 24, 136

Buried Treasure (2): 8, 24

Buried Treasure (2): -104, 8

Without Diamonds:

Basement Igloo: -1304, -488

Basement Igloo: -1160, -792

Basement Igloo: -424, -792

Basement Igloo: 616, -360

Basement Igloo: 376, -200

Basement Igloo: 88, 56

Pillager Outpost: 264, -536

Pillager Outpost: -664, -952

Village: 216, -184

Village: -232, -344

Village: 712, 88

Village: 1304, 232

Village: 872, -216

Village: 1144, -328

Village: 760, -904

Village: 152, -920

Village: -232, -1000

Village: -840, -968

This seed spawns players on a frozen coastline. To the west and southwest, players can find frozen oceans, cold oceans, and regular oceans. To the north, players can find a huge stretch of snowy taiga, with regular taiga in some small pockets.

To the east, players can find a massive stretch of snowy plains, and to the south, players can find regular plains, forests, and some small pockets of swamp surrounding gravelly hills.

The snowy plains surrounding spawn contain several igloos with basements, from which players can get golden apples as well as potions. There are several buried treasures underneath spawn, three of which contain two diamonds each, which will give players enough diamonds for both a pickaxe and an enchanting table.

There are also many villages within about a thousand blocks of spawn, giving players ample access to food, and even some pillager outposts that players can also loot.

