7 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for diamonds and villages in 2022

There are two things any Minecraft player is going to be looking for when starting a new survival world: diamonds and villages. Villages grant players early access to amazing early state Minecraft loot, including enough food to survive the first few days of a new world, and, if the player is lucky, iron armor, or at least enough iron to make a shield and some basic armor and tools.
On the other side of the equation are diamonds. Diamonds are useful for creating tools and armor that players will be using for the majority of the game, as well as enchanting tables that unlock some of the most powerful aspects of Minecraft, including fortune, silk touch, and even riptide.
Seven amazing Minecraft Bedrock seeds for villages and diamonds in 1.19
7) Double Zombie Villages
The seed is: 6079261153652975795
With Diamonds:
- Buried Treasure (1): 152, -616
- Buried Treasure (1): 904, 712
Without Diamonds:
- Zombie Village: -904, 248
- Zombie Village: 232, -504
- Village: -152, 184
- Village: -424, -344
- Village: -936, -360
- Village: 584, 856
- Village: 152, 664
- Village: -520, 744
- Village: -1448, 664
- Pillager Outpost: -648, 392
- Basement Igloo: -408, 744
This seed spawns players in the middle of a large plains biome. To the east, players can find some forest and taiga biomes. To the west, players can find more forests and plains. To the southwest, players can find a mixture of snowy plains and snowy taiga. To the south, players can find regular plains biomes and some mountains.
Players can find two buried treasures near the spawn with a diamond in each. There is also a basement igloo to the southwest, along with multiple villages, a pillager outpost, and a zombie village.
Players can find more villages in the plains near spawn, as well as another zombie village to the north. This seed might lack some in the diamond department, but the two zombie villages near spawn are quite rare.
6) Spawn Treasures and Mushroom islands
The seed is: -1562784613891469971
With Diamonds:
- Buried Treasure (1): 200, -184
- Buried Treasure (1): 200, -312
- Buried Treasure (1): 152, -248
Without Diamonds:
- Desert Temple: 712, -152
- Desert Temple: 1336, 104
- Village: 776, 296
- Village: -360, 296
- Village: -216, 1256
- Mushroom island: 2000, -800
This seed spawns players on a small beach, surrounded by oceans to the north and west, and Minecraft’s warm biomes to the east and south. To the east, players can find savannah, desert, and badlands, while the south contains jungles, sparse jungles, mangrove swamps, and regular swamps. There is a massive mushroom island to the northeast of spawn, at the listed coordinates.
Players can find a village to the south, with a second village to the southwest, and a third village just across a small channel to the west. Additionally, there are two desert temples in the deserts to the east of spawn. There are a plethora of buried treasures near spawn, two of which contain diamonds and are labeled above.
5) Villages and Mansion
The seed is: 9052976841900068914
With Diamonds:
- Buried Treasure (1): 8, 200
- Buried Treasure (2): 136, 328
- Buried Treasure (1): -184, -376
Without Diamonds:
- Village: 40, 104
- Village: -376, -488
- Village: -232, 680
- Village: -856, -824
- Woodland Mansion: -888, 24
This seed spawns players on a small beach alongside a small inland sea. Alongside this spawn beach, players can find three different buried treasures that contain a total of four diamonds, enough to make a pickaxe to enter the nether, or a sword and enchanting table, if the player wants to go the more offensive route.
Across the small sea to the west, players can find a dark oak forest biome with a woodland mansion inside of it, though this might be tough for players just spawning into the world for the first time, and there are forests and plains to the north and south.
There are also four different villages within a thousand blocks of spawn that should give players ample food for their early game.
4) Stony Shores and Treasure Chests
The seed is: -5376895774718825110
With Diamonds:
- Buried Treasure (2): 200, -120
- Buried Treasure (1): 328, -56
- Buried Treasure (1): 392, -120
- Buried Treasure (1): 408, -184
Without Diamonds:
- Village: -296, -1000
- Village: 712, -968
- Village: 1384, -936
- Village: 1672, -344
- Village: 1272, 744
- Village: 712, 712
- Pillager Outpost: 424, -504
- Pillager Outpost: 1896, 584
- Basement Igloo: 1064, 376
- Basement Igloo: 1224, 648
This seed spawns players on a stony beach surrounding a small old growth spruce taiga biome. To the south, players can find an expansive frozen ocean biome. To the west, players can find more ocean, and to the south, players can find snowy plains and taigas. To the north are more taigas. To the east are forests, plains, and then more taiga.
This small stony beach has several buried treasures underneath it, at the labeled coordinates, each of which contains at least one diamond. There are more buried treasures on the beach, but none that contain diamonds in the immediate proximity of spawn.
There are several pillager outposts, basement igloos, and villages near spawn that players can also get abundant early game loot from.
3) Badlands Treasure Clusters
The seed is: -4308247893769389306
With Diamonds:
- Buried Treasure (1): -104, 152
- Buried Treasure (1): 8, 216
- Buried Treasure (1): -248, 200
- Desert Temple (2): -712, -904
Without Diamonds:
- Ancient City: -232, -744
- Pillager Outpost: 408, 584
- Pillager Outpost: -1064, -568
- Villager: 680, 120
- Villager: 744, 616
- Villager: -312, 552
- Villager: -1000, 184
- Villager: -824, -760
- Villager: -1352, -920
This seed spawns players in the center of a massive mixture of badlands and deserts. To the south and southwest, players can find a mixture of many of Minecraft’s warmer biomes, including swamps, jungles, sparse jungles, and bamboo jungles, for players wanting to make a treehouse-oriented base, or something similar.
Within this combination of deserts and badlands, players can find a plethora of goodies. There are a few buried treasures near spawn that contain diamonds, and also a desert temple near spawn with even more diamonds. The desert also contains several villages and pillager outposts that players should be able to loot within the first day or two of a new Minecraft world.
2) Sunflower Spawn
The seed is: 3220349433857160630
With Diamonds:
- Buried Treasure (1): 24, 264
- Buried Treasure (1): 72, 136
- Buried Treasure (3): 216, 8
- Buried Treasure (1): 264, -56
Without Diamonds:
- Village: -920, -744
- Village: -344, -1000
- Village: 616, 344
- Village: -328, -280
- Ancient City: -200, -648
This seed spawns players on a small sunflower island, with the mainland being to the north and east. Across a small ocean to the south, players can find a mixture of desert and badlands. To the north, players can find a small mountain range.
Underneath this mountain, players can find an ancient city, just waiting to be looted. Additionally, there are four different villages within a thousand blocks of spawn, able to provide ample food. Lastly, just across a small channel, players can find a multitude of buried treasures that will offer a few diamonds to jumpstart the player’s progression.
1) Frozen Treasure Spawn
The seed is: 5253828513912602933
With Diamonds:
- Buried Treasure (2): 24, 136
- Buried Treasure (2): 8, 24
- Buried Treasure (2): -104, 8
Without Diamonds:
- Basement Igloo: -1304, -488
- Basement Igloo: -1160, -792
- Basement Igloo: -424, -792
- Basement Igloo: 616, -360
- Basement Igloo: 376, -200
- Basement Igloo: 88, 56
- Pillager Outpost: 264, -536
- Pillager Outpost: -664, -952
- Village: 216, -184
- Village: -232, -344
- Village: 712, 88
- Village: 1304, 232
- Village: 872, -216
- Village: 1144, -328
- Village: 760, -904
- Village: 152, -920
- Village: -232, -1000
- Village: -840, -968
This seed spawns players on a frozen coastline. To the west and southwest, players can find frozen oceans, cold oceans, and regular oceans. To the north, players can find a huge stretch of snowy taiga, with regular taiga in some small pockets.
To the east, players can find a massive stretch of snowy plains, and to the south, players can find regular plains, forests, and some small pockets of swamp surrounding gravelly hills.
The snowy plains surrounding spawn contain several igloos with basements, from which players can get golden apples as well as potions. There are several buried treasures underneath spawn, three of which contain two diamonds each, which will give players enough diamonds for both a pickaxe and an enchanting table.
There are also many villages within about a thousand blocks of spawn, giving players ample access to food, and even some pillager outposts that players can also loot.
