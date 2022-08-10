Minecraft Championship (MCC) 24: All teams announced

The Minecraft Championship 24 is the latest major competition between content creators, and the competing teams were recently announced on the MC Championship's Twitter account.

Besides the rosters, fans can also find clips and polls on the MCC Twitter account.

All the announced teams are mentioned below, along with the members the teams comprise and how popular these Minecraft players are on Twitch and YouTube.

All teams and players participating in Minecraft Championship 24 revealed

Red Rabbits

The Red Rabbits team consists of Purpled, CaptainPuffy, Wilbur Soot, and Ranboo.

Purpled is a YouTuber producing multiplayer-based content, including a lot of BedWars and PvP. The gamer has more than 1.17 million subscribers on YouTube. His YouTube channel is all about Minecraft, though his Twitch streams have a larger variety of games.

CaptainPuffy is a Twitch streamer with more than 1.6 million followers. While she plays Minecraft, she is a variety streamer who doesn't restrict herself to Minecraft.

Wilbur Soot is a Minecraft player who needs no introduction. With 6.3 million YouTube subscribers and 4.6 million Twitch followers, he has seen incredible success on both platforms and has been a part of major SMPs, including Dream SMP and SMP Live.

Ranboo is predominantly a Twitch streamer. He has more than four million Twitch followers and a decent fanbase on both his main YouTube and VOD channels. Ranboo is a variety streamer and also makes real-world content exclusive to YouTube.

Orange Ocelots

The Orange Ocelots consist of HBomb94, Tubbo, TommyInnit, and Jack Manifold.

HBomb94 is both a YouTuber and Twitch streamer, having 520 thousand subscribers on the former platform and 718 thousand followers on the latter. He only uploads Minecraft videos to YouTube, though he plays a few other games such as Among Us on stream.

Tubbo has just over three million subscribers on YouTube and a larger following on Twitch, with just shy of five million followers. He creates a lot of interesting content on both YouTube and Twitch, centered around gaming and his real-world escapades.

TommyInnit seems to be one of the most popular names in the community, so it is no surprise that the gamer has 7.3 million followers on Twitch and nearly 12 million subscribers on YouTube. He mostly makes Minecraft-centric content, though he occasionally produces some variety content.

Jack Manifold streams on Twitch and has almost two million followers, though he also has a YouTube channel with 413 thousand subscribers. Jack makes a variety of content on Twitch, which is then uploaded to YouTube.

Yellow Yaks

The Yellow Yaks consist of Dream, BadBoyHalo, Skeppy, and GeorgeNotFound.

Dream is an incredibly popular Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer. He has almost 30 million subscribers on YouTube and a large follower count on Twitch with six million followers. He is best known for his manhunt and speedrunning videos.

BadBoyHalo has 3.69 million YouTube subscribers and more than 2.4 million followers on Twitch. He primarily creates and streams content surrounding Minecraft.

Skeppy has a YouTube channel with more than 6.22 million subscribers and a Twitch profile with more than 1.1 million followers. Like many others on this list, he mostly streams and uploads content surrounding everyone's favorite blocky game.

GeorgeNotFound has a YouTube channel with just over 10 million subscribers and also runs a Twitch channel with 4.8 million followers. He mostly streams and creates videos surrounding Mojang's game.

Lime Llamas

The Lime Llamas consist of Krtzyy, Shubble, Smajor, and Seapeekay

Krtzyy is a Twitch streamer with just over 100 thousand followers. He also has a YouTube channel with a little less than 13 thousand subscribers. He streams several multiplayer-focused games and uploads a variety of content to YouTube.

Shubble has a YouTube channel shy of one million subscribers and a Twitch channel with 427 thousand followers. She plays Minecraft almost exclusively on her accounts, though she also streams in the Just Chatting category on occasion.

Smajor is a 26-year-old streamer with a YouTube channel with 1.4 million subscribers. He also streams on Twitch to 608 thousand followers. He streams a handful of different games.

Seapeekay runs a YouTube channel with 691 thousand subscribers and a Twitch account with 281 thousand followers. He is a variety streamer, uploading most of his VoDs to YouTube.

Green Geckos

The Green Geckos consist of 5up, TapL, TheOrionSound, and GeminiTay.

5up runs a Twitch account with 985 thousand followers and one YouTube channel with 691 thousand subscribers. He is a variety streamer with a heavy focus on multiplayer games that include Among Us and Fall Guys.

TapL runs a YouTube channel with 3.65 million subscribers. On Twitch, the gamer has 923 thousand fans who follow him. He mostly produces and streams Minecraft content, though he occasionally plays other games on Twitch.

TheOrionSound has a YouTube channel with 643 thousand followers and a Twitch account with 107 thousand followers. He typically streams either Minecraft or Just Chatting content.

GeminiTay streams on Twitch to 186 thousand followers, and her YouTube channel has 1.51 million subscribers. She almost exclusively plays and creates content surrounding Minecraft.

Cyan Coyotes

The Cyan Coyotes consist of Hannahxxrose, JoJosolos, Aimsey, and PearlescentMoon.

Hannahxxrose runs a YouTube channel with 786 thousand subscribers and also streams on Twitch to 1.2 million followers. She mostly plays Minecraft, though she does sometimes stream other games.

JoJosolos has a Twitch account with 92.9 thousand followers and a YouTube channel with 33.4 thousand subscribers. She is a variety streamer who uploads her VoDs to a YouTube channel.

Aimsey produces content on YouTube and has 176 thousand subscribers on the platform. On Twitch, the gamer has a larger number of followers, with 835 thousand of them. They typically either stream Minecraft or under the Just Chatting category.

PearlescentMoon has a total of 212 followers on her Twitch account and a YouTube channel with 642 thousand subscribers. She is one of the more well-known members of the Hermitcraft server.

Aqua Axolotls

The Aqua Axolotls consists of Fruitberries, Smallishbeans, Cubfan, and GoodTimesWithScar.

Fruitberries operates a Twitch channel where he streams to 227 thousand followers. The player has a YouTube channel with just over 600 thousand subscribers as well. He streams a handful of different games.

Smallishbeans has a popular YouTube channel, with a total of just over 3.5 million subscribers, and a smaller, by comparison, Twitch channel with 110 thousand followers. He mostly makes multiplayer Minecraft content and has not streamed in a few years.

Cubfan has a Twitch account with just shy of 150 thousand followers and a larger YouTube channel with a little over 830 thousand subscribers. He is one of the many members of the popular server Hermitcraft.

GoodTimesWithScar has a Minecraft YouTube channel that is just short of two million subscribers and also streams on Twitch to an audience of 396 thousand followers. He is best known for his status as a member of the popular server Hermitcraft.

Blue Bats

The Blue Bats consist of Sapnap, Sylvee, Foolish Gamers, and Gee Nelly.

Sapnap runs a large YouTube account as well as a Twitch account. The player's Minecraft YouTube channel has 4.58 million subscribers and a Twitch account with just over three million followers.

Sylvee runs a YouTube channel with 46.8 thousand subscribers. The gamer has a larger following on Twitch, with 243 thousand followers. She is a variety streamer who occasionally uploads content to YouTube.

Foolish Gamers is a YouTube streamer with 457 thousand subscribers. On Twitch, he has 1.8 million followers. He is a variety streamer who plays a large swathe of different styles and types of games.

Gee Nelly has a YouTube channel with 72 thousand subscribers and a considerable following on her Twitch account, with 183 thousand followers. She mainly streams Notch's indie hit and occasionally uploads content to YouTube.

Purple Pandas

The Purple Pandas consist of Illumina, Ryguyrocky, Michaelmcchill, and Krinios.

Illumina runs a YouTube channel with 642 thousand subscribers and a Twitch account with 356 thousand followers. He streams and uploads videos centered around Minecraft almost exclusively.

Ryguyrocky is a YouTuber with a channel that has 2.23 million subscribers. He also has a Twitch account with 11 thousand followers. He makes Minecraft-focused content on YouTube, though he does not stream regularly and has not done so for over three years.

Michaelmcchill is a Twitch streamer with 335 thousand followers and a YouTube channel with 26.8 thousand subscribers. He streams a variety of games on Twitch, however, he does not upload much to YouTube.

Krinios has a YouTube channel with 135 thousand subscribers and a Twitch account with 112 thousand followers. They create a variety of content for both YouTube and Twitch.

Pink Parrots

The Pink Parrots consist of Ph1LzA, InTheLittleWood, CaptainSparklez, and AntVenom.

Ph1LzA is a hardcore player with just over three million subscribers on YouTube, as well as just over four million followers on Twitch. He currently holds the world record for the longest hardcore survival world.

InTheLittleWood has a YouTube channel with more than 2.5 million subscribers and also streams on Twitch to an audience of 266 thousand followers. He mostly makes Fortnite guides on his YouTube channel, with a second VTuber-based channel, and streams various games on Twitch.

CaptainSparklez is one of the game's oldest still active YouTubers. He has over 11 million subscribers on YouTube, and his Twitch account has two million followers. Even after all these years, his content is still heavily focused on Mojang's block-based masterpiece.

AntVenom is a classic Minecraft YouTuber with 3.25 million YouTube subscribers and 182 thousand followers on Twitch. His YouTube videos primarily consist of pushing the game to its absolute limits.

MCC 24 begins August 20 at 8 pm BST.

