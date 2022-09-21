5 best teams to watch out for in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 25

The Minecraft Championship is one of the largest events in Minecraft. It pits 40 of the community’s largest names and content creators against each other in a series of different competitive mini-games, allowing viewers to witness the best players in the community, as well as encourage the community’s many sub-communities to come together.

The most recently announced of these events is Minecraft Championship 25, taking place on September 24, 2022, at 7 PM GMT. This event has a lot of the event’s best competitors in it. Detailed below are the five teams that players should monitor for both their potential performance and entertainment value.

The five best teams to keep an eye out for during Minecraft Championship 25

5) The Purple Pandas

The Purple Pandas consist of Fruitberries, awesamdude, Eret, and Wisp.

Fruitberries has two victories under his belt: MCC 6 and MCC 9. He has also been on the teams that reached the final showdown four more times, though he and his team were unable to pull through for the total victory. He has also been ranked within the top five players a total of 10 different times.

awesamdude debuted in MCC 18, along with Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Quackity. He, along with his teams, have made it to Dodgebolt twice: MCC 19 and MCC 22. In MCC 19, he managed to place 12 out of 40 competitors. At MCC 22, he cracked the top 10 highest ranked individual players.

Eret is one of the original 40 competitors in the Minecraft Championship. They have won three different MCC events: MCC 7, MCC 13, and MCC 23. They have also had two additional top two team placements: MCC 5 and MCC 23.

Wisp has played in several different Minecraft Championship events since MCC 12. He has a single victory under his belt during MCC 14. He also has a single top seven individual ranking in the non-canon MCC Pride 21.

4) The Cyan Coyotes

The Cyan Coyotes team has members HBomb94, Tubbo, KaraCorvus, and KryticZeuz.

HBomb94 is one of only three players with five canon event wins. He is also one of the forty original players. His victories include MCC 2, MCC 7, MCC 9, MCC 14, and MCC 20. He also has four different second-placed team placements and has been ranked in the top five individually, five different times.

Tubbo has played in every MCC event since MCC 9, making him quite the historic MCC player. Tubbo was on the winning team in MCC 18, and placed sixth individually in the event. His team has also made it to Dodgebolt two other times: MCC 21 and MCC 25, though his team could not win during Dodgebolt. He has also placed in the top five individually, five different times.

Kara Corvus has been participating in the Minecraft Championship since MCC One, and has only missed two cannon events: MCC 22 and MCC 24. She was on the winning team of MCC One, making her one of the event’s original winners. Her team also made it to Dodgebolt in MCC 13, though the team did not win, and therefore came in second.

KryticZeuz is another classic competitor, having played in 14 different events since MCC One, including MCC One. KryticZeuz has made it to Dodgebolt a total of three times: MCC 17, MCC 21, and MCC 23. These teams only pulled off a total victory once, during MCC 21, but making it to the final round several times is certainly impressive.

3) The Green Geckos

The Green Geckos are made up of Smallishbeans, jojosolos, GoodTimesWithScar, and Seapeekay.

Smallishbeans is one of MCC’s original 40 competitors. Him and his team have made it to Dodgebolt four times: MCC Eight, MCC 10, MCC 12, and MCC 16. His team has only managed to claim victory once, during MCC 10. Smallishbeans also has several different top 10 individual placements in MCC.

jojosolos is a player that has played since MCC 21, and has also competed in MCC Rising, MCC All-Stars, and MCC Pride 22. They have placed in the top five individually three times, which is quite impressive, given that they have only competed eight times. They have also won a single non-canon event: MCC Rising.

GoodTimesWithScar is one of the newest players featured in the Minecraft Championship and a member of HermitCraft. He has played in MCC 20 through MCC 25. While he has not had any victories yet, he and his team have made it to the top six two different times over six events.

Seapeekay is a competitor that has played in MCC events since MCC Two. Seapeekay has been on the winning team three different times: MCC 5, MCC 16, and MCC 21. Additionally, Seapeekay has made it to Dodgebolt five different times, though his team was unable to claim victory. These times include the canon MCC 7, MCC 14, MCC 15, and MCC 23, as well as the MCC All-Stars.

2) The Red Rabbits

The Red Rabbits consist of Sapnap, Foolish Gamers, Ponk, and vGumiho.

Sapnap might be the single best MCC player in the game. He has won five different canon events: MCC 11, MCC 15, MCC 18, and MCC 21, with an additional victory in the MCC All-Star event. This number of canon wins is unequaled by anyone other than Dream and Hbomb94. He also has two more top two team placements and nine top three individual placings.

Foolish Gamers is one of the newer players found in the MCC, having joined in MCC 22. Foolish Gamers has a single team win under his belt, though it was in the non-canon MCC Pride 22 event, where his team, also the Red Rabbits, won. He placed 10th individually.

Ponk is a player who joined MCC in the MCC 16 event. Ponk’s teams have consistently placed in the top six. This makes Ponk a good addition to any team he is on.

vGumiho has played in eight different MCC events since MCC 17, including MCC Pride 22. vGumiho has placed in the top five teams a total of four times, including the non-canon MCC Pride 22. vGumiho is going to be a great addition to MCC 25’s Red Rabbits.

1) The Pink Parrots

The Pink Parrots are made up of players Grian, Philza, Smajor, Wilbur Soot.

Grian has three teams making it to Dodgebolt throughout his history in the Minecraft Championship. In MCC 13 and MCC 16, his team failed to beat Dodgebolt. In MCC 17, Grian’s team finally managed to pull off the Dodgebolt victory, claiming his first victory in a Minecraft event.

Philza is one of the event’s top 40 competitors. He has three victories under his belt: MCC 4, MCC 12, and MCC 19. He made it to Dodgebolt two more times: MCC 2, and MCC 7. He also has nine top 10 individual player rankings throughout his competitive history.

Smajor has appeared in every single canon Minecraft Championship event, and is involved with organizing the event as a whole. He has four different wins: MCC 3, MCC 5, MCC 14, and MCC 18. He has made it to the final round five additional times, including two non-canon events. He has also been ranked within the top 10 individuals 10 different times throughout the event’s history.

Wilbur Soot is another of Minecraft Championship's original 40 competitors. He has two different victories under his belt: MCC 4 and MCC 12. During MCC 7, Wilbur Soot’s team made it to Dodgebolt, they did not manage to pull off the victory.

