What loot can you get from ominous trials in Minecraft

Trial chambers are among the most exciting features introduced recently in Minecraft, offering new underground areas for players to explore. These structures are highly detailed and challenge the gamer's combat abilities using numerous mob spawner blocks.

While exploring the chambers is quite difficult, the loot they offer makes doing that worth it. The items you get from these structures get even better when ominous trials are triggered by the player. With that in mind, this article will delve into the things players can obtain from these chambers when ominous trials have been activated in Minecraft.

Minecraft ominous vault loot table

Ominous vault with ominous trial key (Image via Mojang)

Trial chambers are places that only well-equipped players should venture into, especially if they have an active Bad Omen effect on them. That is because this effect triggers ominous trials, causing the overall difficulty of the structures to spike.

Here are all the items that an ominous vault (a vault found in a trial chamber) can drop and their probabilities:

Item Chance Emerald 54.90% Wind Charge 46.20% Arrow of Slowness IV 36.40% Diamond 25.50% Nothing 25.00% Flow Armor Trim Smithing Template 25.00% Enchanted Golden Apple 25.00% Block of Emerald 18.20% Flow Banner Pattern 16.70% Ominous Bottle III - V 13.40% Enchanted Crossbow 12.10% Block of Iron 12.10% Golden Apple 12.10% Enchanted Diamond Axe 9.10% Enchanted Diamond Chestplate 9.10% Heavy Core 8.30% Enchanted Book with a random level of Breach or Density 6.10% Enchanted Book with a random level of Sharpness, Bane of Arthropods, Efficiency, Fortune, Silk Touch, or Feather Falling 6.10% Enchanted Book with a random level of Wind Charge 3.00% Block of Diamond 0.80%

Upon entering a trial chamber with the Bad Omen effect active, the effect is replaced with the Trial Omen effect. This new effect causes trial spawners to turn into their ominous variants.

Once players defeat all the mobs spawned by those blocks, they have a 30% chance of acquiring an ominous trial key, which can be used to unlock the loot stored in an ominous vault. The best part about this vault is that it will eject not only one but a couple of items upon being unlocked. However, the vault will only offer a player loot once.

Some of the better loot items you can from ominous trials include enchanted books, enchanted golden apples, flow armor trim, and the heavy core. Although the probability of obtaining a heavy core is not the lowest, it is definitely one of the most sought-after items from an ominous vault.

This is because that vault is the only source of this rare item, which can be utilized to craft the most recent weapon addition in Minecraft: the mace.

How to find the trial chambers

Trial chambers explorer map trade offered by cartographer (Image via Mojang)

Getting to a trial chamber is the first step in acquiring the valuables it has to offer. As these are underground structures, they are hard to come across while venturing through the wild biomes Minecraft's Overworld has to offer.

Fortunately, the developers have ensured that every player can explore trial chambers with ease by providing a trial chamber explorer map. This item is offered by Journeyman-level cartographers in exchange for a few emeralds and a compass.

Navigating the world using the map is fairly easy, as the only symbol on it represents a trial chamber. Simply move towards the symbol on the map and dig downwards to around Y -30 to gain easy access to the nearest trial chamber.

