What is raid omen in Minecraft 1.21 update?

Minecraft 1.21 has ended up being quite a feature-heavy update due to a wave of unexpected last-minute additions. These additions range from the new mace weapon and its exclusive enchantments to four new potions and even an unexpected overhaul of the bad omen status effect. This bad omen overhaul also brought with it two new variants of the effect, which are the effects that actually start their respective events. The first is trial omen, which makes the ominous trials within Minecraft trial chambers possible.

The second is the raid omen effect, which is now the effect that actually triggers raids. Everything players need to know about this powerful new effect can be found below.

What is Minecraft Bedrock's new raid omen effect?

All about raid omen

Raid omen is now what actually starts raids (Image via Mojang)

Raid omen is a short grace period effect that signals to a player that a Minecraft raid is going to start. It is activated by entering the chunk with a village or a surrounding chunk while under the effect of bad omen. It lasts for 30 seconds once applied. Starting the effect in one village and moving to another will cause the first village to experience the raid, as raid omen is tied to where it was applied.

However, seeing raid omen doesn't guarantee that a raid will start. As with any other status effect, consuming milk will remove it and thus stop the raid from occurring. Given the short time, this can be hard to achieve unless the player already has milk on them, but it's nice to be able to stop the process if needed.

Where raid omen comes from

Bad omen is what turns into the raid omen effect (Image via Mojang)

Raid omen is not an effect that can be applied directly. It is instead a variant of bad omen in Minecraft that players only have for a short time when entering a village. Bad omen transforms into raid omen, meaning the only way to get raid omen without using one of Minecraft's useful console commands is to use a new ominous bottle item. These are dropped by raid captains and trail spawners.

Since players now have to use a consumable to summon a raid, they have much more control over exactly when raids fire. This is useful, as it wasn't very uncommon to accidentally get entire villager trading halls destroyed because of a bad omen effect. Those days are officially a part of Minecraft's long and storied history.