All disabled items for the Epic Desert Perpetual contest mode in Destiny 2

The Epic Desert Perpetual Raid in Destiny 2 will be held with a contest mode for the World's First race from September 27 to 29. Participants for the Raid must follow several rules set by Bungie, including some streaming overlays provided by the company. However, aside from those rules, there will typically be numerous gear pieces disabled during the race, most of which have been revealed beforehand. This article lists all the disabled gear pieces for the Epic Desert Perpetual contest mode. Epic Desert Perpetual disabled items for the contest mode in Destiny 2The following is a list of all the disabled items for the contest mode of Epic Desert Perpetual: Bastion Exotic Fusion Rifle.One-Two Punch Perk.Haliaetus Legendary Rocket Launcher.Lightweight Legendary Swords.Ergo Sum Exotic Sword.Judging by the items mentioned above, it seems Bungie doesn't want players to take advantage of melee-damage synergies. However, for the Haliaetus Rocket Launcher, the reason behind its ban might be related to the Bray Legacy Origin Trait that can return ability energy to Guardians. Pairing perks like Cluster Bomb and Gjallarhorn's Wolfpack can essentially put users into a constant spamming loop.So far, none of the aforementioned items have been announced for a game-wide ban, and are only limited to the contest mode for 48 hours. Any bounty or weapon leveling progression will also be disabled during contest mode inside the Raid. This is the same for contest Dungeons as well, so no surprises there. Players can refer to our complete guide on Epic Desert Perpetual rules and Twitch drop for a clearer idea regarding the entire race. Check out our Destiny 2 guides:Edge of Fate power cap guide.Can you complete The Edge of Fate campaign solo?Imminence god roll guideEasiest way to get the Destiny 2 Queenbreaker CatalystDo you need to play past expansions for The Edge of Fate?How big is The Edge of Fate update?How many campaign missions are in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate?Last Thursday god roll guideGiver's Blessing god roll guideEpoptes boss encounter guide in The Desert Perpetual