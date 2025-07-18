All Graviton Spike Intrinsic locations in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Graviton Spike is the newest Exotic weapon associated with The Edge of Fate expansion in Destiny 2. Players can get it by following a special quest after finishing the main campaign, be it in normal or Legendary difficulty. The Graviton Spike is one of the most unique weapons that Bungie released in the game, with two elemental types packed into one.

The weapon is also craftable, with changeable Intrinsic perks. This article focuses on getting the Instrinsics, so that you can upgrade the weapon's stats via the Enclave.

Note that this article assumes you have the weapon, so you can follow our complete guide to the Graviton Spike Exotic before following the steps mentioned below.

Intrinsic locations for the Graviton Spike Exotic in Destiny 2

The primary mechanics for getting the Intrinsic perks require players to use the Graviton Spike Hand Cannon to shoot a bunch of flowers in Kepler.

Here's where you can find them:

Location 1:

Spawn on the Caldera location of Kepler, go down the stairs and outside, followed by left. Take another left and keep walking until you encounter another stair.

Taking a left from the Caldera entrance (Image via Bungie)

Instead of going down the stairs, go slightly to the right, and you will find a flower sticking out of the wall.

Flower on the right from the stairs (Image via Bungie)

Shoot the flower first with the Graviton Spike's Arc mode, and then shoot the Stasis crystal inside with the weapon's Stasis mode. Once you shoot the crystal, look for a Matterspark entrance hole opposite the flower.

The Matterspark hole opposite the flower in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Flower and fan inside the hole for the first Intrinsic (Image via Bungie)

Enter the hole, and then shoot another flower inside to freeze the huge fan. Enter through the fan, and the Intrinsic will be located inside.

Location 2:

Teleport to the Assimilated Easement waypoint on the left side of the map, and head to the Stellar Sink location. Once you're in the area, head to the small circular doorway on the right side of the area.

Small doorway in Stellar Link of Destiny 2 Kepler (Image via Bungie)

Clear the area, and look up for the flower.

Flower location in Stellar Link (Image via Bungie)

Hole for Matterspark underneath the flower (Image via Bungie)

Next, look for a Matterspark hole just below the flower, enter while in Matterspark form, and pick up the Intrinsic from inside.

Location 3:

Head to the Curtilage Divide location by spawning on the waypoint right side of the map. In the area, head to the open room with hanging platforms. From the middle platform, you will be able to see the flower.

Flower location in the Curtilage Divide (Image vaa Bungie)

Next, you will need the Mattermorph buff to remove the tiles blocking the entrance into the hut just under the flower. So, get the buff, use it on the tiles, and then transform into Matterspark to go through the slowed fan.

The Mattermorph buff can be found after entering the area, and then within a ledge on the top-right.

Removing the block using Mattermorph (Image via Bungie)

Once inside, collect the piece to get the Intrinsic IV.

