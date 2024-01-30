Legendary Schematics in Palworld are blueprints for the most powerful weapons and armor in the game. They can give you a significant edge in late-game battles. There are six Legendary Weapons and four Legendary Armor pieces scattered across the map. While they can be acquired from Red Chests and mines, it might take several attempts and a significant amount of luck.

This article will highlight all the Palworld Legendary Schematics and the easiest way to get them.

How to get all Legendary Weapon Schematics in Palworld easily

Legendary Crossbow Schematic

Legendary Crossbow Schematic (Image via Pocketpair, Inc./YouTube - LaserBolt)

This can be acquired by defeating Alpha Bushi. This Alpha Pal in Palworld will be at Level 23 and is found roaming to the south of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster fast travel point. The coordinates of this location are (-119, -392).

Legendary Handgun Schematic

Legendary Handgun Schematic (Image via Pocketpair, Inc./YouTube - LaserBolt)

This can be received as a drop by defeating Alpha Beakon. This creature will be at Level 29 and is found roaming to the south of the Deep Bamboo Thicket fast travel point. The coordinates of this location are (-346, -254).

Legendary Old Bow Schematic

Legendary Old Bow Schematic (Image via Pocketpair, Inc./YouTube - LaserBolt)

The Legendary version of the Old Bow Schematic can be farmed by defeating Alpha Kingpaca. This Alpha Pal will be at Level 23 and is found in the northwest of the Small Settlement fast travel point. The coordinates of this location are (47, -464).

Legendary Rocket Launcher Schematic

Legendary Rocket Launcher Schematic (Image via Pocketpair, Inc./YouTube - LaserBolt)

This is one of the most powerful Legendary Schematics in Palworld and can be acquired by defeating Alpha Jetragon. This Legendary Pal in Palworld will be at Level 50 and is found on the western edge of the map, to the west of the Ruin Fortress City fast travel point. The coordinates of this location are (-784, -319).

Legendary Assault Rifle Schematic

Legendary Assault Rifle Schematic (Image via Pocketpair, Inc./YouTube - LaserBolt)

This can be acquired by defeating Alpha Blazamut. This creature will be at Level 49 and is found roaming in the dungeon located to the northwest of the Ancient Civilization Ruins fast travel point. The coordinates of this location are (-442, -559).

Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun Schematic

Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun Schematic (Image via Pocketpair, Inc./YouTube - LaserBolt)

This is another of the strongest Legendary Schematics in Palworld and can be acquired by defeating Alpha Suzaku. This Alpha Pal will be at Level 45 and is located southeast of the Duneshelter fast travel point. The coordinates of this location are (403, 254).

How to get all Legendary Armor Schematics in Palworld easily

Legendary Cloth Armor Schematic

Legendary Cloth Armor Schematic (Image via Pocketpair, Inc./YouTube - LaserBolt)

This is one of the more important mid-game Legendary Schematics in Palworld. It can be found after you defeat Alpha Chillet to the south of the Fort Ruins fast travel point. The coordinates of this location are (171, -416).

Legendary Pal Metal Helmet Schematic

Legendary Pal Metal Helmet Schematic (Image via Pocketpair, Inc./YouTube - LaserBolt)

This can be acquired by defeating Alpha Frostallion, who will be at Level 50. This Legendary Pal is located east of the Land of Absolute Zero fast travel point. The coordinates of this spot are (-354, 499).

Legendary Heat and Cold Resistant Pal Armor Schematic

Legendary Heat and Cold Resistant Pal Armor Schematic (Image via Pocketpair, Inc./YouTube - LaserBolt)

These Legendary Schematics in Palworld can be farmed by defeating the duo of Alpha Necromus and Alpha Paladius. At Level 50 each, they are among the most challenging Bosses in the game and can be found to the northwest of the Deep Sand Dunes fast travel point. The coordinates of this location are (443, 676).

Tips and tricks to get Legendary Schematics in Palworld

Best World Settings for farming Legendary Schematics in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc./YouTube - LaserBolt)

Note that Legendary Schematics in Palworld are not guaranteed drops every time you defeat the associated Alpha Boss. To boost your farming rate, you can increase the Day and Night time speeds in your World Settings in Palworld.

Additionally, boosting the Pal spawn rates will drastically boost their chance of dropping Legendary Schematics in Palworld.