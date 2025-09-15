  • home icon
  All weekly challenges for Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 2

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Sep 15, 2025 00:00 GMT
Destiny 2 Plaguelands (Image via Bungie)
The second week of the Destiny 2 Ash & Iron update will be live in a day. Players have had a rough opening week in the update, with the nerfed power grind and time-gated content. Amidst all that, there are still some activities for everyone to complete, alongside the usual seasonal challenges for season pass EXP.

This article lists the seasonal challenges for Ash & Iron Week 2.

Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 2 challenges

Missive in Destiny 2 Reclaim activity (Image via Bungie)
1) Vanguard Supply Recovery II

Find all the Missives attached to Golden Age Caches in The Insight Terminus and Battleground: Core Fireteam Ops activities.

Two Missives are located in each. Rewards include a hefty amount of EXP.

Missives are collectible logs that can be found in random corners of the missions.

2) Fireteam Missives Discovered II

Find all the Missives in three specific Fireteam Ops activities, including Tomb of Elders Path A, B, and C.

3) Pinnacle Data Pad Retrieval Part II

Find all the Missives located within the "Pit of Heresy: Beneath the Necropolis" encounter in Pinnacle Ops.

Rewards include a large amount of EXP.

4) Reclaim Missives Discovered II

Find all the Missives attached to Golden Age Caches in the Reclaim activities, including Archon's Keep and The Divide.

5) Iron Sharpens Iron

Complete 25 Iron Banner matches, and earn bonus progress with wins. Rewards include another large batch of EXP and Bright Dust.

6) Eyeing Iron

Complete 15 Crucible matches, and earn bonus progress with Iron Banner victories.

7) Ultimate Champion

Defeat 240 Champions in Fabled difficulty or higher, and earn bonus progress after defeating Champions in higher difficulty than Fabled.

You can follow our complete guide on the Missives locations for Ash & Iron Week 1 before going into Week 2.

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

