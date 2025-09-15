All weekly challenges for Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 2

The second week of the Destiny 2 Ash & Iron update will be live in a day. Players have had a rough opening week in the update, with the nerfed power grind and time-gated content. Amidst all that, there are still some activities for everyone to complete, alongside the usual seasonal challenges for season pass EXP.
This article lists the seasonal challenges for Ash & Iron Week 2.
Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 2 challenges
1) Vanguard Supply Recovery II
Find all the Missives attached to Golden Age Caches in The Insight Terminus and Battleground: Core Fireteam Ops activities.
Two Missives are located in each. Rewards include a hefty amount of EXP.
Missives are collectible logs that can be found in random corners of the missions.
2) Fireteam Missives Discovered II
Find all the Missives in three specific Fireteam Ops activities, including Tomb of Elders Path A, B, and C.
3) Pinnacle Data Pad Retrieval Part II
Find all the Missives located within the "Pit of Heresy: Beneath the Necropolis" encounter in Pinnacle Ops.
Rewards include a large amount of EXP.
4) Reclaim Missives Discovered II
Find all the Missives attached to Golden Age Caches in the Reclaim activities, including Archon's Keep and The Divide.
5) Iron Sharpens Iron
Complete 25 Iron Banner matches, and earn bonus progress with wins. Rewards include another large batch of EXP and Bright Dust.
6) Eyeing Iron
Complete 15 Crucible matches, and earn bonus progress with Iron Banner victories.
7) Ultimate Champion
Defeat 240 Champions in Fabled difficulty or higher, and earn bonus progress after defeating Champions in higher difficulty than Fabled.
You can follow our complete guide on the Missives locations for Ash & Iron Week 1 before going into Week 2.
Check out our Destiny 2 guides:
- Edge of Fate power cap guide.
- Can you complete The Edge of Fate campaign solo?
- Imminence god roll guide
- Easiest way to get the Queenbreaker Catalyst
- Do you need to play past expansions for The Edge of Fate?
- How big is The Edge of Fate update?
- How many campaign missions are in The Edge of Fate?
- Last Thursday god roll guide
- Giver's Blessing god roll guide
- Epoptes boss encounter guide in The Desert Perpetual