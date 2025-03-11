Anamnesis god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Anamnesis had a weird time in Destiny 2 Heresy. Despite being a gear piece for Act II, a few players already have this weapon due to a bug. However, with the launch of Act II, it will officially fall into the hands of the community. Anamnesis is a Void elemental Lightweight Framed Bow that can apply Void buffs and debuffs at will.

Ad

This article lists the best perks on Anamnesis for PvE and PvP.

Anamnesis PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Anamnesis PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks for Anamnesis in PvE:

Ad

Trending

Elastic String for significantly reduced Draw Time at the cost of Accuracy.

for significantly reduced Draw Time at the cost of Accuracy. Straight Fletching for increased Accuracy. This will help you make up for the lost Accuracy.

for increased Accuracy. This will help you make up for the lost Accuracy. Repulsor Brace for overshield after defeating a Void-debuffed target.

for overshield after defeating a Void-debuffed target. Destabilizing Rounds for spreading Volatile buff on targets adjacent to the killed target.

Dragonfly can be a decent perk to have for clearing out the room. This perk will also grant you increased AOE across all activities. Demoralize is another perk you can pair with Repulsor Brace, since the former inflicts the weakening debuff on enemies.

Ad

Anamnesis PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Anamnesis PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks for Anamnesis in PvP:

Ad

Tactile Spring for increased Accuracy and Stability.

for increased Accuracy and Stability. Straight Fletching for increased Accuracy.

for increased Accuracy. Archer's Tempo for reduced draw time with precision hits.

for reduced draw time with precision hits. Adagio for increased damage upon kills at the cost of draw time.

Dragonfly can be a great perk in PvP as well, with Successful Warmup. If you are looking for damage and do not care about draw time at all, then go for Dragonfly and Sword Logic.

How to get Anamnesis in Destiny 2

Anamnesis can drop from seasonal activities of Heresy, which are The Nether or Court of Blades. The Tome of Want will also help you focus on the drops and target-farm this Bow from ritual activities. Completing encounters of the seasonal activities will drop this weapon. The Adept version drops from the Expert version of the activities.

Ad

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback