While all the vessels are fun to use, the best early game ships in Skull and Bones are on a completely different level. While unlocking new ships is based on your Infamy level, what is considered “early game” might be subjective. We’ve picked out a few ships that you should certainly focus on getting in the early hours of this online pirate MMO. We’ve focused more on ships that demolish targets efficiently, but there is one outlier.

This is, of course, based on personal preference, and what you want out of a ship may vary. If you decide you’d rather have tanky ships instead of DPS or more support options, then your picks might vary. However, as far as the best early game ships in Skull and Bones go, here are our picks.

Best early game ships to craft in Skull and Bones

1) Blaster Sloop

The Blaster Sloop is a reliable powerhouse (Image via Ubisoft)

Undoubtedly, the Blaster Sloop is one of the best early game ships in Skull and Bones. It’s small but devastating, thanks to its perk Outburst. This ability gives your Explosive attacks a 50% chance to trigger an explosion that deals 1500 damage.

You must be a Buccaneer to craft the Blaster Sloop, which is only Infamy level 4. It will still take some hard work and dedication, but it won’t let you down if you want to obliterate your foes with heavy firepower.

2) Sentinel Cutter

Support ships like the Sentinel are invaluable (Image via Ubisoft)

From DPS monsters to useful support vessels, when I’m playing online games, I often tend to default to support roles. That means I want at least one support ship in my collection. Of all your picks, the best early game ships in Skull and Bones have one solid support craft: The Sentinel Cutter.

Its perk, Unburden, can restore severe damage and hull health, so it’s incredibly valuable. This is one of the ships you pick up the earliest in the game, and it’s quite reliable. As you only need to be Rover for the Sentinel, which is Infamy level 2, it won’t take any time to reach.

3) Bombardier Padewakang

This is easily one of the best ships in the whole game (Image via Ubisoft)

Not only is the Bombardier Padewakang one of the best early game ships in Skull and Bones, but it’s one of the best in the game, period. It deals incredible damage and is popular with players around the world. It’s going to take some work, though, as it does require the Brigand Infamy level. It’s a step up from Buccaneer, but it’s well worth it.

The powerful Detonate perk the Bombardier Padewakang possesses increases damage to structures by 20% and weapon range by 15%. In addition, its explosive hits have a 70% chance of triggering a ferocious explosion. This will deal 1,0000 damage in a 125m radius. If the ship is already on fire, this chance increases to 100%, making it an incredibly valuable ship to sink enemy vessels on the water.

Check out our other Skull and Bones guides

Quickly raise your Infamy level in Skull and Bones || All Infamy ranks || Tips and tricks for beginners || 5 things to know about early game || Best items to sell || Manager of Palka Buta || Manager of Le Pont Muet