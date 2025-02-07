Boondoggle MK. 55 god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP 

Boondoggle MK. 55 Submachine Gun is the newest addition to the World loot pool in Destiny 2. These gear pieces are often released with standard stats and perk combinations, which don't usually provide anything special compared to seasonal or endgame weapons. However, sometimes, a few hidden gems fit right into a build, and assist a player in killing the most challenging bosses in the game.

This article lists the best perks for the Boondoggle MK. 55 Submachine Gun for PvE and PvP.

Boondoggle MK. 55 PvE god roll guide for Destiny 2

Boondoggle MK. 55 PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of recommended perks for Boondoggle MK. 55 in PvE:

Chambered Compensator for increased Stability and reduced recoil

for increased Stability and reduced recoil Appended Mag for increased magazine size

for increased magazine size Pugilist for getting back melee energy with kills

for getting back melee energy with kills Swashbuckler for weapon damage with weapon and melee kills.

The perk combination mentioned above is meant for a melee-focused build. However, this weapon can also help with utilities, alongside the perks such as Subsistence and Harmony.

Boondoggle MK. 55 PvP god roll guide for Destiny 2

Boondoggle MK. 55 god roll for PvP (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of recommended perks for Boondoggle MK. 55 in PvP:

Hammer-Forged Rifling for increased Range on the weapon

for increased Range on the weapon High Caliber Rounds for increased Range and to apply a little flinch on players

for increased Range and to apply a little flinch on players Encore for increased Stability, Range, and Reload Speed upon defeating Guardians. Precision kills grant more stacks.

for increased Stability, Range, and Reload Speed upon defeating Guardians. Precision kills grant more stacks. Adagio for reduced RPM on kill, at the cost of increased damage.

To The Pain, in the third column, alongside Killing Wind, are great utility alternatives for this Submachine Gun. We are not going for the Arrowhead Brake barrel, as Boondoggle has 95 base recoil. Instead, going for extra range and reducing the damage fall-off in PvP is a good idea.

How to get the Boondoggle MK. 55 in Destiny 2?

Since Boondoggle is a weapon tied to the World drop pool, players can obtain it via Gunsmith Engrams, Prime Engrams, and Legendary Engrams. The best option is the Gunsmith ones, as they drop weapons only. To get Gunsmith Engrams, rank up Banshee's reputation level.

However, you can still get it as drops from anywhere in the game. Keep an eye on Banshee's shop at the Tower every week as well.

