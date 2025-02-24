Corrective Measure updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Corrective Measure is a powerful Machine Gun from the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass. Many are revisiting these age-old weapons due to the new perk combinations that have been implemented on the Legendary Raid gear pieces in Episode Heresy. Corrective Measure, being a Void Machine Gun, packs some serious punch against all kinds of enemies with elemental and damage perks.

This article lists the best perks to have on the Corrective Measure Machine Gun for PvE and PvP. Although there are several combinations to try for the PvE activities, players won't find that much of a difference against others in PvP. Hence, this article will focus on the PvE aspect a little more compared to PvP.

Corrective Measure PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Corrective Measure PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended for the Corrective Measure weapon for clearing out a room full of enemies:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil

for increased Handling and reduced recoil Appended Mag for increased magazine size

for increased magazine size Destabilizing Rounds for spreading Volatile debuff on adjacent targets from the killed targets

for spreading Volatile debuff on adjacent targets from the killed targets Demoralize for spreading Weaken debuff on targets adjacent to the killed ones

Having a Void-centric Exotic, such as Hunter's Gyrfalcon's Hauberk, will fit in greatly with the aforementioned combination. However, if you want more damage from your weapon, Killing Tally is a great replacement in the fourth column.

For damaging bosses or other challenging enemies, the combination of Rewind Rounds and Withering Gaze is recommended.

Lastly, you can get Demolitionist for Grenade energy, alongside Adrenaline Junkie to get a Grenade loop going. Subsistence in the third column for auto-load, alongside One For All for increased damage is also a good combo to run.

Corrective Measure PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Collective Measure PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Corrective Measure for PvP:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability

for increased Stability Steady Rounds for increased Stability

for increased Stability Destabilizing Rounds for spreading Volatile debuff on targets adjacent to the killed ones

for spreading Volatile debuff on targets adjacent to the killed ones Killing Tally for increased damage after kills

As mentioned, having any specific perks on this Machine Gun won't affect a player's performance that much against other players. Regardless, the combination mentioned above should help you score kills against other players.

How to get Corrective Measure in Destiny 2

The Vault of Glass Raid drops the Corrective Measure in three encounters: the first encounter, the Templar boss fight, and the Atheon boss fight. However, for a more sure-fire approach, get the Deepsight quest from Hawthorn and complete the entire Raid to acquire a guaranteed red-border copy.

