Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Grandmaster schedule: Airing date, time, rewards, and more

Destiny 2's Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes are the pinnacle of endgame PvE. Players must have their builds tuned perfectly for every interaction, as enemies in these Strikes provide minimal room for errors. Combatants will often one-shot a player, while the players must use their environment, gear pieces, and abilities to push through each Strike.
This article lists every Grandmaster Nightfall Strike available in Episode Heresy from Act I to III, alongside the weapons available.
Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Grandmaster airing date and time
Episode Heresy Grandmaster Nightfall will going live on February 25, 2025. Here is a list of all the release time for all regions:
- India: 10:30 pm IST (February 25, 2025)
- China: 1 am local time (February 26, 2025)
- UK: 5 pm BST (February 25, 2025)
- Australia: 4 am local time (February 26, 2025)
- Brazil: 2 pm local time (February 25, 2025)
Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes will be active until the end of Episode Heresy.
All Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes
Here is a list of all the Nightfall Strikes available currently in Episode Heresy:
- HyperNet Current
- Heist Battleground Mars
- PsiOps Battleground Cosmodrome
- Lake of Shadows
- PsiOps Battleground Moon
- The Scarlet Keep
- The Insight Terminus
- Warden of Nothing
To get a Conqueror seal, or gild it, you must complete nine Nightfall Strikes in one episode. Additional Strikes will be added as part of the upcoming acts in Episode Heresy.
Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Grandmaster rewards
Each weapon in Nightfall is usually tied to a single Strike, and can only be farmed in that specific week. There is also the option to focus these weapons in exchange for Engrams. The same goes for Adept versions from Grandmaster Nightfall.
Here is a list of every weapon available in Heresy Nightfall:
- The Palindrome Hand Cannon
- Plug One. 1 Arc Fusion Rifle
- Rake Angle Glaive
- Shadow Price Arc Auto Rifle
- Lotus-Eater Rocket Assisted Sidearm
- The Slammer Sword
- Wild Style Special Grenade Launcher
- Scintillation Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle
You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:
- All Exotic weapon changes in Heresy Act I
- Imminence god roll guide
- Psychopomp god roll guide
- Adamantite god roll guide
- Episode Heresy weekly reset
- Essence of Desire farm guide
- Best ways to heal in The Nether
- Easiest way to get The Queenbreaker Catalyst
- Watchful Eye god roll guide
- Derealize Exotic mission guide
- How to get Barrow-Dyad quest