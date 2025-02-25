  • home icon
Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Grandmaster schedule: Airing date, time, rewards, and more

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Feb 25, 2025 06:24 IST
Destiny 2 Liminality (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2 Liminality (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2's Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes are the pinnacle of endgame PvE. Players must have their builds tuned perfectly for every interaction, as enemies in these Strikes provide minimal room for errors. Combatants will often one-shot a player, while the players must use their environment, gear pieces, and abilities to push through each Strike.

This article lists every Grandmaster Nightfall Strike available in Episode Heresy from Act I to III, alongside the weapons available.

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Grandmaster airing date and time

Episode Heresy Grandmaster Nightfall will going live on February 25, 2025. Here is a list of all the release time for all regions:

  • India: 10:30 pm IST (February 25, 2025)
  • China: 1 am local time (February 26, 2025)
  • UK: 5 pm BST (February 25, 2025)
  • Australia: 4 am local time (February 26, 2025)
  • Brazil: 2 pm local time (February 25, 2025)
Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes will be active until the end of Episode Heresy.

All Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes

Conqueror seal in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Conqueror seal in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of all the Nightfall Strikes available currently in Episode Heresy:

  • HyperNet Current
  • Heist Battleground Mars
  • PsiOps Battleground Cosmodrome
  • Lake of Shadows
  • PsiOps Battleground Moon
  • The Scarlet Keep
  • The Insight Terminus
  • Warden of Nothing

To get a Conqueror seal, or gild it, you must complete nine Nightfall Strikes in one episode. Additional Strikes will be added as part of the upcoming acts in Episode Heresy.

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Grandmaster rewards

Nightfall rewards in Heresy (Image via Bungie)
Nightfall rewards in Heresy (Image via Bungie)

Each weapon in Nightfall is usually tied to a single Strike, and can only be farmed in that specific week. There is also the option to focus these weapons in exchange for Engrams. The same goes for Adept versions from Grandmaster Nightfall.

Here is a list of every weapon available in Heresy Nightfall:

  • The Palindrome Hand Cannon
  • Plug One. 1 Arc Fusion Rifle
  • Rake Angle Glaive
  • Shadow Price Arc Auto Rifle
  • Lotus-Eater Rocket Assisted Sidearm
  • The Slammer Sword
  • Wild Style Special Grenade Launcher
  • Scintillation Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle

