Destiny 2 legit Riven guide: All puzzles, mechanics, and more

Destiny 2 Pantheon has forced every player to run the Riven boss in a legit way. Until the release of Pantheon, there was always a cheese method allowing everyone to one-phase the boss right after she spawns. However, Bungie has made changes to each room, making it mandatory for a fireteam to go through every mechanic and defeat the Ahamkara in the most old-fashioned method.

This article will guide you through each callout, mechanic, and puzzle to understand the basics of the encounter. There will also be a few tips to help you finish the fight efficiently.

Disclaimer: Before heading into the Riven encounter, you must be accustomed to the Last Wish Raid signs. Since Riven is one of the final encounters, it is strongly recommended that a new player finish the previous encounters of the same Raid before fighting Riven or attempting Pantheon.

Basic mechanics of a Legit Riven boss fight in Destiny 2

To start this Destiny 2 encounter, all six players must stand on each plate individually. They can then split into two teams with three players. Here are the basic mechanics:

Riven takes turns to spawn in two rooms, which have been split between two teams of three. More on the assigned tasks later.

In one room, Riven will either attack with an AOE fire breath or slam her tentacle down. During these attacks, the players in that room must deal damage to either Riven's open mouth after the fire attack or the slammed tentacle on the ground. This will reveal two glowing eyes on her face, and she will move to the other room.

In the other room, three players can damage Riven's mouth and damage the two eyes that were glowing in the other room. However, this room will see all eyes glowing, so players from the first room should call out the position of the glowing eyes. A clear diagram of all eyes' callouts will be given below.

While Riven is not in a room, one player must defeat a Taken Knight, called Eye of Riven, and pick up an Orb. This will allow that player to see a symbol opposite Riven's spawn. This player will call out the symbol.

Another player should make their way to the glass section within the room, located at the back side just opposite the Riven's spawn area. The task of this player is to guide the one with the Riven orb to the location of the same symbol that the latter called out. A distinct picture of both rooms will be given below.

Repeat this until the third floor, where the entire fireteam must bait and stun to reveal Riven's glowing eyes three times. When she comes out the fourth time, it is your DPS phase. While damaging, all eyes must be destroyed in pairs in the order in which they were revealed during the baiting/stunning process on the third floor.

After the damage phase is over, everyone must drop down like at the start of the encounter. Look for weak spots on Riven's body and destroy them for more damage. Repeat the entire process until the final stand.

Your entire team will be teleported to an ascendant realm after the final stand starts. Keep going up to reach a light orb. One player touching the orb is enough to teleport all six players to Riven.

Damage Riven with everything you have to kill her.

Enter through her mouth to destroy her corrupted heart inside.

Below is a detailed picture of Riven's eye callouts and positions.

Riven all eyes callout and positions in Destiny 2 (Image via Reddit)

The image below showcases the positions of all symbols in the two rooms. Players can use other callouts as well.

Symbols in the Riven room of Destiny 2 (Image via Reddit, u/TeganGibby)

The locations of these symbols might alter slightly between the two rooms. Here's a small tip for players with the Eye of Riven orb:

While the player with the Eye of Riven orb cannot see the exact symbol, they can still see a small transparent spinning circle on the ground, hinting at a symbol at that location. This makes it easier for the orb carrier to identify the exact location of the symbol. However, the correct position of the symbol still needs to be called out by the players inside the glass room.

All assigned tasks to make the Riven boss fight easier in Destiny 2

Each room should have three players with three separate jobs in three scenarios.

Let's talk about the scenario when Riven is not in a room. Then, one player should take the orb from the Eye of Riven and call out the symbol. Upon hearing that symbol, another player should get inside the glass room and guide the orb carrier to the position of that symbol. The third player can clear additional enemies and keep the carrier safe.

What an Orb carrier will see in Destiny 2 Riven fight (Image via FalloutPlays)

What a player inside a glass room sees in Destiny 2 Last Wish (Image via FalloutPlays)

When Riven is in the room for the first time, she launches a fire attack which opens her mouth. Damaging her mouth will stun her, revealing two glowing eyes. The same happens when she plunges one of her tentacles into the ground, and it gets damaged enough. Any player inside the room should call out the position of the glowing eyes.

Baiting Riven's tentacles (Image via FalloutPlays)

After getting stunned, Riven will now appear in the other room with all eyes glowing. The task of the players in this room is to follow the callout of the position of the glowing eyes, and shoot those eyes to stun Riven. You can damage her opened mouth in this same phase as well, just before destroying the eyes.

The rest of the encounter can be easily done by following the points given above.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

5 best Rocket Launchers for PvE || Destiny 2 weekly reset || Destiny 2 this week at Xur || Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall calendar || Destiny 2 server status || Destiny 2 PvP build tier list || Destiny 2 PvE build tier list || Everything to expect from Destiny 2 in 2024 || All Destiny 2 Into the Light weapons and perks || All free emblem codes