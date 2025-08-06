Destiny 2 Solstice 2025 complete guide: How to play, rewards to prioritize, currencies, and more

The newest Solstice event in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate doesn't have an exclusive activity for players to partake in. Instead, most of its essence has been implemented in the Portal, allowing players to continue completing the same Portal activities they have been doing since the expansion's launch. Only this time, there are high-tier event loot tied to the pool.

This article will guide you through the basics of the Solstice event in 2025. This includes the event hub, currencies, the best weapons and armor, as well as a farming strategy to make things easier.

How does the Solstice 2025 event hub work in Destiny 2?

Like any other event, the Solstice has its own event hub consisting of three daily challenges, weekly challenges, and an event track. The track is a pass, allowing players to accumulate EXP and 30 tiers, each of which grants different rewards. Daily challenges grant 10 event tokens, and weekly challenges grant 90 tokens.

Tiers 3, 7, 13, 17, 23, and 28 of the event track/pass grant a reroll chip, which can be used to reroll the daily challenges.

Solstice event hub in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The event tokens can be used to purchase Solstice rewards and other materials at the reward shop within the event hub.

Solstice reward page (Image via Bungie)

Get the new Strand Area Denial Framed Grenade Launcher from this event, followed by the Armor Engram from the Reward track. Next, get the Weapon Engram, and lastly, the new Solar SMG.

How does the Solstice Forge work for armor glow in Destiny 2: Solstice 2025?

Aside from the currencies in the event hub, there is one other currency that will help you gather armor pieces and their glows in Solstice 2025. This currency is called Solstice Alloy. Completing Ops activities in the Portal will drop a set number of Alloys at the end.

Solstice Forge in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Use these Alloys to get an armor piece from the Solstice Forge within the Event Hub, or Eva's inventory, then followed by the Incandescent Ingot of that piece. The moment you purchase an Incandescent Ingot for an armor piece from the Forge, you have unlocked the glow.

You need 100 Alloys for a piece of armor, and 50 Alloys for an Incandescent Ingot. To sum up, you need 750 Solstice Alloys to unlock all five armor pieces with glows from the Forge.

Best ways to farm Solstice Alloys in Destiny 2

The Solo Ops is currently the best farm for Solstice Alloy, as it grants 25 Alloys per run and takes the least amount of time to complete. Here's a list of other activities and the number of Alloys they drop:

A Dungeon encounter: 28 Alloys.

28 Alloys. Fireteam Ops activity: 32 Alloys.

32 Alloys. Pinnacle Ops: 51 Alloys.

51 Alloys. PvP Scorch playlist: 15 Alloys.

Before going into the farm, always make sure the activity is equipped with a blue-bordered Solstice modifier from the customize section. Additionally, having the "Distorted Solstice Engram" as part of the bonus reward from the activity is also strongly recommended.

Distorted Solstice Engram in Destiny 2 Solo Ops (Image via Bungie)

Readers can refer to our complete Solstice Tier 5 farming guide to get a clearer idea of the specifics for high-tier loot.

Solstice 2025 is here to stay for two weeks, from August 5 to 19.

