  • Destiny 2 Update 8.2.5.4 full patch notes: Double perk drop fix, Runneth Over crash fix, and more

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Apr 09, 2025 08:17 IST
Destiny 2 Taken altar (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2 Update 8.2.5.4 brings in a few changes to the current sandbox. Episode Heresy's Act III enters its second week with new story quests, challenges, and more. However, this also means that Bungie had time to work on some of the recurring issues for the last seven days, releasing all its fixes simultaneously with the reset launch.

To summarize, players will now find the Vesper's Host puzzle accessible; it previously prevented progress for the Exotic Catalyst. Nightfall weapons, the Palindrome and Lotus-Eater, are two heavyweights in the loot pool. However, players were getting double perks in normal variants, which was a bug and has now been fixed.

Lastly, the 'To Shreds' Artifact perk was granting its buff to every ability, but this issue has now been tweaked.

Disclaimer: The patch notes mentioned here are from Bungie's official website.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 8.2.5.4

1) Activities

Raid and Dungeons

Vesper&#039;s Host Dungeon (Image via Bungie)
Vesper's Host Dungeon

  • Fixed an issue where panels for Access Override Puzzle #3 were immune and preventing progress.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Standard Palindrome (Image via Bungie)
General

  • Fixed an issue where the regular versions of The Palindrome and Lotus-Eater would drop with double perks.

Weapon perks

  • Fixed an issue where reloading weapons with the Runneth Over Origin trait would eventually cause Destiny 2 to run out of memory.

Abilities

To Shreds Artifact perk in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Artifact

  • Fixed an issue where To Shreds was errantly buffing any ability damage.
  • To Shreds, you say. Tsk, tsk, tsk.

It remains to be seen how the community reacts to the change of the double-perk drops of the normal Nightfall weapon. Getting double perks on these weapons required fewer currencies, outside Grandmaster Nightfall. Players still new to the game had to run Nightfall on lower difficulty and get either of the weapons with double perks.

Standard Nightfall weapons do not share the stats of Adept ones. For example, the standard Lotus-Eater or the Palindrome only had double perks, which increased the chances of getting a god roll.

Lastly, players can progress the Icebreaker Catalyst normally with the Vesper's Host puzzle fix.

