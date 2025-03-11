Lotus-Eater god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Lotus-Eater has been one of the most anticipated Destiny 2 weapons for a long time. It is a Rocket-Assisted Framed Sidearm, wielding the Void element. The reason for the weapon being so popular even before its release is the perk pool. Many are already making their builds surrounding this gear piece, as having a Rocket-Assisted Sidearm adds a lot to one's utility.

Ad

This article lists the best perks for Lotus-Eater Sidearm in PvE and PvP.

Lotus-Eater PvE god roll for Destiny 2

Lotus-Eater PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here's a list of the best perks you can have on the Lotus-Eater for PvE:

Ad

Trending

Volatile Launch for increased Blast Radius. The cons do not matter here.

for increased Blast Radius. The cons do not matter here. High-velocity rounds for increased projectile speed with every shot.

for increased projectile speed with every shot. Repulsor Brace for getting an overshield after defeating Void-debuffed enemies.

for getting an overshield after defeating Void-debuffed enemies. Destabilizing Rounds for spreading Volatile debuff to adjacent targets from the killed target.

Beacon Rounds is the closest one can get to another god roll, alongside Destabilizing Rounds. Anyone looking for more damage on the weapon can go for One for All, alongside Adrenaline Junkie.

Ad

Sadly, this weapon does not have the new weakening perk called "Demoralize," so the Destabilizing Rounds should be prioritized if you are looking to clear rooms with this weapon.

Lotus-Eater PvP god roll for Destiny 2

Lotus-Eater PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here's a list of the best perks you can have on the Lotus-Eater for PvP:

Ad

Linear Compensator for increased Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius.

for increased Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius. High-velocity rounds for increased projectile speed with every shot.

for increased projectile speed with every shot. Repulsor Brace for getting an overshield after defeating Void-debuffed enemies.

for getting an overshield after defeating Void-debuffed enemies. Withering Gaze for applying a weakening debuff on targets after aiming the weapon at them for a short time.

Reverberation can be a decent replacement for Withering Gaze, although it is not recommended. There aren't any decent perks for PvP on this weapon, solely because Lotus-Eater is meant for PvE. Regardless, the aforementioned perks should provide quite the power in the right hands.

Ad

How to get Lotus-Eater in Destiny 2?

Lotus-Eater can be obtained exclusively from the Nightfall Strikes. An Adept version of the weapon is also available via the Grandmaster version of a Nightfall. However, players must wait for a specific week to have the weapon in the rotating loot pool, and then run either a standard or Grandmaster Nightfall Strike to get the weapon.

At the time of writing this article, the Nightfall Strike between March 11 and 18 has the Lotus-Eater Sidearm as its loot.

Ad

Once a player has the weapon, it can be focused from Zavala.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback