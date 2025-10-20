Destiny 2 weekly reset (October 21 to 28): Halloween event, new activities, weapons, skins, and more

One of the most-awaited annual events in Destiny 2, the Festival of the Lost is here alongside new armor pieces. Players finally have something to look forward to before the Renegades expansion, as the event promises to bring in new weapons as well, and a revamped Altars of Sorrow as the activity.

Ad

This article lists everything coming in October 21 reset of Ash & Iron update.

Everything coming with Destiny 2 weekly reset on October 21

Portal in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of everything coming with October 21 update:

Ad

Trending

Festival of the Lost event.

New event activity similar to Altars of Sorrow.

New weapons and armor in the event.

New weekly challenges.

Portal with more activities and bonus drops.

Trials of Osiris in weekends.

Ouroborea Ascendant challenge.

1) Festival of the Lost event

The Festival of the Lost event starts from October 21, and will be running for a couple of weeks. New weapons and armor pieces are going to be available for everyone in the event, with all three classes getting their own respective armor ornaments. A Bow will be the featured weapon with new perks, alongside older event-exclusive weapons with revamped perk pools.

Ad

Readers can refer to our complete guide on all the weapons coming in the Festival of the Lost 2025.

2) Event activity

Bungie teased a 6-player activity, similar to the Altars of Sorrow event on the Moon. However, there will be a Onslaught-like twist to the event, allowing everyone to set up defenses against the horde. Typically, there will be a mask handed to everyone, which will make the wearer viable to get the event currency.

Ad

3) Weekly challenges

Three weekly challenges will only be available, and they are as follows:

Electric Shred: Defeat 400 Vex with Arc damage in Portal activities.

Defeat 400 Vex with Arc damage in Portal activities. Deepest Bass: Defeat 400 Vex with Void damage in Portal activities.

Defeat 400 Vex with Void damage in Portal activities. Rapid Precision: Get 150 rapid precision kills. Bonus progress can be earned by defeating Guardians.

Each challenge grants a hefty amount of EXP and Bright Dust.

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More